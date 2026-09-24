Why An Industrial E-Commerce Migration Can Move Every SKU And Still Break Product Filters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

A migration can move every product successfully and still leave buyers unable to find the right parts by specification.

ERP- and PIM-fed fields are especially vulnerable when the new platform organizes product data differently from the old one. In a published Volusion-to-BigCommerce migration, Optimum7 moved more than 6,700 products and more than 273,000 historical orders while preserving fitment data, product attributes and relationships. Miami, FL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturers and distributors can get through an industrial e-commerce migration with their product counts intact and still end up with a catalog that no longer works the way buyers expect it to. Optimum7 says the problem is often catalog data integrity. A thread-size attribute may still appear on a product page, for example, but if it arrives as description text instead of structured data, a buyer can no longer use it to filter a category. A custom field populated by an ERP may transfer to the wrong place. Fitment relationships can break. Category structures built around technical specifications can stop returning the same products they did before the move. None of those problems necessarily show up in a basic record-count check. “A connector can report a successful import because the record counts match,” said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7.“That does not tell you whether a thread-size attribute arrived as structured data or as a line of description text. The catalog can look complete at launch, and the buyer discovers the problem when they filter a category and get four results instead of 400. We map every critical attribute and custom field to a named destination before anything transfers, then test the rebuilt catalog the way buyers and connected systems will actually use it.” Optimum7 uses the term catalog data integrity to describe whether the data behind a technical catalog still works after the move. That means the attributes used for filters, the custom fields updated by an ERP or PIM, the relationships connecting compatible products and the category logic buyers use to narrow large catalogs all have to survive in a usable form. What Has to Survive the Move

Catalog data What can go wrong Product attributes A value transfers but no longer works in faceted search, product comparisons or specification displays. ERP- or PIM-fed custom fields Lead times, certifications, units of measure or internal part numbers land in the wrong field or stop updating after launch. Product relationships Fitment, compatibility, kits and replacement-part relationships no longer return the correct products. Technical category structures Buyers can no longer narrow a category using the specifications they used on the old site.



Mapping the Catalog Before Moving It

Optimum7 starts complex industrial e-commerce migrations by looking at the catalog before the transfer begins.

The team inventories the attributes and custom fields in use, identifies which system owns each piece of data and determines where that information should live on the new platform. Product relationships and category logic are documented at the same time.

Some fields can move as they are. Others have to be rebuilt for the destination platform. Some may no longer be needed.

That work happens before the bulk import because once a new ERP or PIM sync begins running against the rebuilt store, a bad field mapping can overwrite corrected data.

The migration is then completed in stages so the catalog can be checked before final cutover.

A 6,700-Product Migration Shows the Difference

In a published Volusion-to-BigCommerce migratio, Optimum7 moved more than 6,700 products along with more than 273,000 historical orders and 154,000 customer accounts.

The catalog also depended on functionality that would not have survived through a simple product import.

The rebuilt site included a year-make-model finder that uses fitment attributes to return the right products. It also included a kit configurator designed to prevent customers from combining incompatible components.

For those tools to work, the products did not simply need to exist on the new site. The attributes and relationships connecting them had to be rebuilt correctly.

Testing the Catalog the Way a Buyer Uses It

Optimum7's pre-cutover testing goes beyond comparing the number of products on the old and new sites.

The team can run the same specification searches on both stores and compare what comes back. Products that depend on custom fields are checked to make sure those values landed where they were supposed to. ERP and PIM updates can be triggered before launch to confirm the new values write to the correct fields.

Fitment lookups, compatibility rules, kits and replacement-part relationships are tested the same way.

Redirects are checked separately so legacy product, category and content URLs continue pointing visitors to the right place after launch.

A migration is not finished simply because all 6,700 products are present. If a buyer can no longer narrow those products by the specifications that matter, part of the catalog was lost even if the records themselves were not.

What Makes an Industrial E-Commerce Migration More Complex?

A large catalog is not automatically a complex catalog, and a smaller one is not automatically simple.

Complexity rises when the store depends on things such as ERP or PIM data, multiple technical attributes per SKU, fitment rules, specification-based filtering, kits, configurators or relationships between products.

Those are the migrations where moving the records is only part of the job. The data model behind them has to move too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is an industrial e-commerce migration?

Answer: An industrial e-commerce migration moves a manufacturer's, distributor's or wholesaler's online catalog and commerce operations from one platform to another. These projects can involve product data, customer and order history, ERP or PIM integrations, technical specifications, fitment information and other catalog functionality that has to keep working after the move.

Question: What is catalog data integrity in an e-commerce migration?

Answer: Catalog data integrity means the information behind the catalog still works after migration. Product attributes remain usable in filters, custom fields continue receiving the right updates, product relationships remain connected and technical category structures still return the products buyers expect.

Question: Do product attributes and custom fields transfer automatically when moving to BigCommerce or Shopify Plus?

Answer: Not necessarily. Platforms organize attributes, variants and custom fields differently. If the structures do not line up, the migration team has to decide where each piece of data belongs on the new platform and rebuild the functionality that depends on it.

Question: How do you keep an ERP sync working after a platform migration?

Answer: Each ERP-fed field needs a defined destination on the new platform. Before cutover, the migration team can trigger an update from the ERP and confirm that the new value reaches the correct field without overwriting other rebuilt data.

Question: How do you migrate fitment and compatibility data?

Answer: The attributes and product relationships behind fitment have to remain structured on the new platform. One way to validate the migration is to run the same vehicle or compatibility lookups on both sites and compare the products returned.

Question: What should a manufacturer or distributor require from an industrial e-commerce migration partner?

Answer: The migration plan should show where critical attributes and custom fields will go, which system remains the source of truth, how ERP or PIM integrations will connect to the new catalog, how product relationships will be rebuilt and how those functions will be tested before launch.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service e-commerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida. The company works with B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers on industrial e-commerce migrations, custom e-commerce development and digital marketing.

Founded in 2007, Optimum7 has completed more than 1,000 e-commerce platform migrations and more than 1,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other platforms. Optimum7 is a BigCommerce Elite Partner and Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7...