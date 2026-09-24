Lifestyle Moving & Storage Launches New Website To Simplify NYC Moves

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The NYC moving company's redesigned site offers flat-rate quote requests, borough and neighborhood guides, and service pages for every type of move.

- Ivan MartinovicNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifestyle Moving & Storage, a licensed and insured NYC moving company serving all five boroughs, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at lifestyle-moving. The new site helps New Yorkers plan apartment, office, and specialty moves with less guesswork by offering clear pricing information, building-ready logistics, and fast access to quote requests.Moving in New York City comes with challenges most markets never face: walk-ups, doormen, elevator reservations, loading zones, and building managers who require a Certificate of Insurance (COI) before a crew can enter. The new website addresses these realities directly. Visitors can see how the company issues COIs, often the same day, coordinates elevator windows and time slots with building management, and protects floors, doors, and hallways on every job.The site organizes the company's full range of services into dedicated pages, including apartment and brownstone moves, commercial and office relocations, long-distance and cross-country moves, full and partial packing, and climate-controlled storage by the week or month. Customers with more complex needs will also find pages for piano moves, art and antique packing, furniture assembly, same-day and emergency moves, and junk removal.For customers searching close to home, new borough and neighborhood pages cover Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. These pages highlight service in neighborhoods such as the Upper East Side, Chelsea, Tribeca, Williamsburg, Park Slope, DUMBO, Astoria, and Long Island City, along with the building types the company handles most, from walk-ups to high-rises.The website also includes guidance tailored to specific customers, with pages for families, students, seniors, urban professionals, and businesses. A resource section offers a moving checklist, a guide for moving out of New York City, and a blog with planning tips.Transparency was central to the redesign. The new site gives customers direct access to the company's licenses and credentials, certificate of insurance information, and claims process. Lifestyle Moving & Storage operates under USDOT 3652616 and NYDOT T-41242 and has earned more than 210 verified five-star Google reviews."New Yorkers want clear answers before they book a move," said Ivan Martinovic of Lifestyle Moving & Storage. "Our new website puts pricing, building requirements, and our licenses up front, so customers can plan with confidence and spend moving day focused on their new home."Customers can request a flat-rate or clear hourly quote directly through the website or by calling 212-809-6060. The company also serves customers outside New York through its New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Miami moving services.About Lifestyle Moving & StorageLifestyle Moving & Storage is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York City, with more than eight years of experience and an all-in-house staff. The company handles residential, commercial, long-distance, and specialty moves across Manhattan and the five boroughs, along with packing services and climate-controlled storage. Lifestyle Moving & Storage is fully licensed and insured and is located at 99 Hudson St, 5th Floor #7148, New York, NY 10013. Learn more at lifestyle-moving.

Ivan Martinovic

Lifestyle Moving & Storage

+1 212-809-6060

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Lifestyle Moving & Storage Launches New Website to Simplify NYC Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital September 24, 2026, 16:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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