Roof Guard Restoration Earns Atlas Shingle Certification

West Chester roofing contractor now authorized to offer enhanced 50-year material warranties on qualifying projects.

- John Bayer, Owner, Roof Guard Restoration

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roof Guard Restoration, a roofing contractor in West Chester, Ohio, has achieved the Atlas Shingle certification, positioning the company among an elite group of roofing professionals authorized to provide enhanced warranty coverage to homeowners throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. The Atlas Shingle designation represents one of the highest levels of contractor certification available in the roofing industry. This authorization enables Roof Guard Restoration to offer qualifying customers enhanced 50-year material warranties on roofing projects, providing homeowners with long-term protection and peace of mind for their investment. The certification reflects the company's commitment to meeting rigorous industry standards for installation quality and professional excellence.

Based at 7681 Tylers Place Blvd Suite 4 in West Chester, Roof Guard Restoration operates as a full-service insurance restoration specialist. The company works directly with insurance companies on behalf of homeowners, helping to minimize out-of-pocket costs during the claims process. This approach allows property owners to focus on restoring their homes rather than navigating complex insurance procedures.

The company's service offerings extend beyond roof installation and replacement to include siding installation and replacement, gutter system installation and replacement, and comprehensive insurance restoration services. Roof Guard Restoration provides free inspections to assess property damage and offers roof financing options to accommodate various budget requirements. The company maintains 24/7 emergency availability to respond to urgent situations caused by storms or other unexpected events.

In addition to the Atlas Shingle certification, Roof Guard Restoration holds BBB Accreditation, further demonstrating the company's dedication to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction. The company provides written workmanship guarantees on every project installed, ensuring that homeowners receive quality craftsmanship backed by documented assurances.

Owner John Bayer founded Roof Guard Restoration in 2017 with a focus on guiding homeowners through the entire restoration process, from initial inspection through final walkthrough. The company has built its reputation on transparent communication and a commitment to delivering results that meet or exceed customer expectations.

Homeowners seeking a qualified roofing contractor in West Chester, Ohio, can now benefit from the enhanced warranty options available through the Atlas Shingle program. The certification provides an additional layer of confidence for property owners investing in roof replacement or installation projects.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection, visit

Roof Guard Restoration is a full-service insurance restoration company based in West Chester, Ohio. Founded in 2017 by John Bayer, the company specializes in roofing, siding, gutter systems, and comprehensive insurance restoration services. As an Atlas Shingle authorized applicator and BBB Accredited Business, Roof Guard Restoration works directly with insurance companies to help minimize out-of-pocket costs for homeowners. The company offers free inspections, roof financing, written workmanship guarantees, and 24/7 emergency availability.

John Bayer

Roof Guard Restoration

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Roof Guard Restoration Earns Atlas Shingle Certification News Provided By Local Business Press September 24, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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