Maphabit Launches Project ANCHOR To Expand Evidence-Based Care Across Rural Alaska In Collaboration With Vivo

MapHabit announces Project Anchor in Alaska

- Matt Golden, CEO of MapHabit

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MapHabit Inc. is proud to announce its official selection as a subawardee under the Alaska Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), administered by the State of Alaska Department of Health. Through this funding, MapHabit is launching Project ANCHOR (Aging & Neurodivergent Care through Health, Outreach, and Remote Support).

ANCHOR proposes a statewide partner-led model delivering two evidence-based, home- and community-based services (HCBS) designed to address health access, caregiver, and workforce gaps in rural, remote, and frontier communities. The initiative will feature an initial geographic focus on the Matanuska-Susitna and Kenai Peninsula Boroughs, and then expanding statewide.

Key components of the ANCHOR project include:

-- MapHabit Platform: Delivering AI-powered visual maps tailored for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, and Alzheimer's-related dementias.

-- Vivo Collaboration: Integrating Vivo as a key collaborator to deliver virtual strength programming specifically designed for adults aged 55+ or those at risk of falls.

"We are deeply honored to receive this support and expand our reach to more neurodivergent communities in Alaska," said Matt Golden, CEO of MapHabit. "Since 2022, we have collaborated with Alaskan families, providers and community-based organizations through generous funding by the Alaska Mental Health Trust and the Mat-Su Foundation. We are thrilled to expand our impact by working directly with families, as well as bring meaningful habit-forming cognitive support to scale-up Alaska's HCBS workforce capabilities."

MapHabit will deploy these resources in partnership with key regional organizations, including the Alaska Association on Developmental Disabilities, Independent Living Center Inc., Daybreak Incorporated, Alzheimer's Disease Resource Agency of Alaska, Inc. (commonly known as Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska or ARA), Frontier Community Services Inc., and other HCBS organizations. Together with Vivo, MapHabit is committed to fostering health equity, independence, and remote care delivery across the state.

For more information about MapHabit and Vivo, please visit maphabit and teamvivo.

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About MapHabit

MapHabit is an innovative health technology company dedicated to utilizing structured, visual maps and personalized routines to improve the quality of life and independence for individuals who need cognitive support, including those with autism, intellectual disabilities, traumatic brain injuries or Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The platform helps care managers, therapists, and direct support workers manage neurodivergent individuals at scale to improve workforce capacity and upskill home-and-community-based communities, while reducing stress and improving communication for caregivers and families. Learn more at maphabit.

Media Contact

Tazha Layman

Vice President of Operations, MapHabit

...

About Vivo

Vivo is a virtual fitness and healthy-aging company helping adults 55 and older build the strength, balance, mobility, and confidence needed to remain active and independent. Through live, small-group classes led by expert trainers, Vivo combines personalized instruction, evidence-based exercise, meaningful social connection, and measurable progress-all accessible from home. Vivo partners with healthcare providers, aging-services organizations, and other organizations committed to improving functional health, reducing fall risk, and helping older adults live healthier lives. Learn more at teamvivo.

Media Contact

Eric Levitan

CEO, Vivo

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Required Disclosure Statement:

This ANCHOR: Aging & Neurodivergent Care Through Health, Outreach, and Remote Support project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through a subaward as part of a financial assistance award of $1,241,085.55, representing a portion of the total award of $272,174,855.72 made to the State of Alaska Department of Health with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Tazha Layman

MapHabit

+1 855-515-4332

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MapHabit Launches Project ANCHOR to Expand Evidence-Based Care Across Rural Alaska in Collaboration with Vivo News Provided By MapHabit September 24, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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