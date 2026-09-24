J&K DGP Chairs Security & Operational Review Meeting In Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sept 24 (IANS) J&K's DGP Nalin Prabhat, along with IGP Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar, chaired a security and operational review meeting of the Valley at the police control room (PCR) in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

"Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat chaired a security & ops review meeting at PCR Kashmir to assess the prevailing security scenario, with special focus on strengthening police capabilities and enhancing the professional and operational preparedness of personnel," a police statement said.

Apart from IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar, the DIG, Central Kashmir Range, the SSP PCR Kashmir, the SSP Srinagar, the SP Cargo, and other officers were present, while the DIGs of the North and South Kashmir Ranges and all district SSPs of the Kashmir Zone attended the meeting via video conferencing.

At the outset, senior officers briefed the DGP on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and key security-related developments. He was also apprised of various initiatives and structured programmes aimed at improving the professional capabilities, operational readiness, and specialised expertise of police personnel.

DGP Prabhat emphasised continued vigilance, proactive policing, close coordination, and timely sharing of actionable intelligence to strengthen field-level preparedness.

He also stressed the importance of regular, specialised and need-based instruction, with emphasis on modern and technology-enabled policing, and directed officers to ensure continuous opportunities for professional development.

The meeting concluded with directions to maintain a sustained focus on professional development and ensure that personnel remain well-equipped to meet evolving operational requirements.

J&K Police and the other security forces are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland. These operations target terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers.

The coordinated operations are part of the overall strategy to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism rather than focusing only on the gun-wielding terrorists.

Drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the radar of the security forces, as it is believed that the funds generated through these operations are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.