My IT Support Announces New Name And Standards-Based Approach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, FL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JACKSONVILLE, FL - September 24, 2026 -

My IT Support has changed its trading name from My IT Support USA and is using the change to set out a sharper focus on businesses across Jacksonville and the surrounding counties. The company describes the change as a repositioning of how it manages client technology, with ownership, team and existing service arrangements unaffected.

My IT Support provides Managed IT Services for small and midsized businesses across Jacksonville, with work delivered remotely and on site by a team that includes helpdesk technicians and security staff. Its clients include organizations in Duval County and the neighboring counties it covers, among them legal, healthcare, financial services and construction firms where downtime carries an outsized cost. The business operates as a managed service provider, or MSP, rather than as an hourly repair service, and its work spans IT helpdesk support, Cybersecurity, Networking Services, Compliance Reviews and Data Protection. Twelve people work for the company in total, three of them based in Jacksonville and the rest working as remote helpdesk and security technicians.







The repositioning centers on managing client environments against defined standards rather than reacting to faults as they surface. For Managed IT Services clients, that means endpoint protection, identity security, backup monitoring and network management are maintained to that standard, and a fault that keeps returning is treated as evidence that something in the environment has not been maintained rather than as an isolated incident. New engagements begin with a consultation and a technical review of the existing environment that identifies the risks it carries, a sequence that usually runs to about a month before a client moves onto managed support. The approach is set out in more detail on the managed services page.

The former name incorrectly pointed at a national footprint, while the work itself is concentrated in Jacksonville and the counties around it. Closing that gap between the name and the reality was a large part of the reason for the change.

Strategic IT planning sits alongside the day-to-day support work, covering hardware replacement cycles, licensing decisions and the technology choices a business faces as it grows. The same standards govern the work where a business already employs IT staff or has a single internal IT contact, in which case the firm supplements that resource rather than replacing it.

"The name we started with pointed at the whole country, and that was never where the work was," said Shayne Wright, Co-Founder at My IT Support. "Most of the recurring problems we get called into trace back to an environment nobody has been maintaining to a standard, rather than to a one-off fault. We would rather be described by the way we manage technology, proactively and against standards we can be held to, than by the number of tickets we closed last month."

The business is a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, where its listing already carries the new name. Other directories, citations and social profiles are still being updated, so both versions of the name are likely to appear online while that work continues. The company has been clear that the change is limited to branding and positioning, and that clients are not required to do anything as a result of it.

Support requests are triaged by severity rather than answered against a single response target, with a typical maximum wait of three hours during business hours and security staff available outside them for security incidents. The situations that prompt most calls are ordinary ones, according to the business: file storage that has been added to piecemeal until nobody is certain where anything lives, staff accounts that were never set up with multi-factor authentication, and duplicated software licensing that nobody has reviewed. Unclear ownership of technology decisions inside a business tends to sit behind all three.

"Clients keep hold of the relationship with us, and that is deliberate," Wright said. "There are no long-term contracts or lengthy lock-in periods on our side, so we expect to earn the engagement month by month rather than rely on a contract signed a long time ago."

For businesses weighing how their technology is looked after, the change sets out what My IT Support holds itself accountable for: the condition of a client's environment, measured against a defined IT standard. Further information about Managed IT Services is available on the company website, and updates are posted on its LinkedIn profile.

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For more information about My IT Support, contact the company here:

My IT Support

Shayne Wright

(904) 855-6193

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9050 Cypress Green Dr, Suite 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256

CONTACT: Shayne Wright