Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: First Half 2026 Earnings
|€m except EPS
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
| Change
2026 vs 2025
|Net revenues (excluding excise duties)
|86.6
|84.0
|-2.6
|Gross margin
|33.7
|32.6
|-1.1
|Gross margin ratio
|38.9%
|38.8%
|EBITDA
|5.9
|4.9
|-0.9
|Underlying operating profit
|3.0
|1.8
|-1.2
|Net profit (Group share)
|2.6
|2.1
|-0.5
|Earnings per share
|0.02
|0.02
First half 2026 revenues
First half 2026 revenues excluding excise duties came to €84.0m, down 4.4% versus H1 2025 at constant scope and exchange rates (down 3.0% as reported). This decline in sales reflects challenging macroeconomic trends, which are generally unfavourable for spirits markets.
The France Cluster posted H1 2026 revenues of €35.6m, up 1.2% versus H1 2025. The upturn in France was particularly pronounced in the second quarter of 2026 (up 6% to €18.6m), reflecting the gradual recovery in William Peel's product listings and sales in the Off-Trade sector and structural improvements linked to the launch of new Marie Brizard and Sobieski products.
In the On-Trade channel, first half revenues rose 10.1% (up 16% for the second quarter), driven by Marie Brizard and the development of new Agency Brands.
Moreover, a new Industrial Services contract for cognac signed in late 2025 made a further contribution to growth amid a challenging global market.
The International Cluster posted H1 2026 revenues of €48.4m, down 8.3% (down 5.8% as reported) versus H1 2025. The decline slowed in the second quarter, with sales down 3.1% versus Q2 2025 to €26.7m (down 0.3% as reported).
This gradual improvement was driven by:
- the return to full capacity for Industrial Services in Spain following the first quarter technical shutdowns; more favourable order timing for Gautier in Martinique and Guadeloupe, partly offset by lower sales of Sobieski in the UK and William Peel in the Belux region; a steady decline in consumption in Lithuania amid constantly rising excise duties, and an export market hard hit by falling sales in Ukraine due to the direct and indirect impacts of the conflict, which are disrupting the entire distribution logistics chain and infrastructure; phased inventory rundown by our US importer, resulting in a temporary improvement compared to a very low comparison base in the first half of 2025, while Marie Brizard and Gautier posted brisk sales; structural developments, including innovations in International Strategic Brands, strong momentum for Marie Brizard in the United States and the integration of a Danish distributor.
First half 2026 earnings
The gross margin ratio was 38.8% in H1 2026, virtually unchanged from 38.9% in H1 2025. The slight margin improvement in France offset the limited decline in the international segment.
First half 2026 EBITDA amounted to €4.9m, down €0.9m (at constant scope and exchange rates) versus H1 2025.
The France Cluster posted EBITDA of €3.7m, close to the H1 2025 figure. This stability is the outcome of the first quarter decline, partly offset by the gradual recovery in distribution for William Peel, and the second quarter upswing driven by improved distribution of William Peel and new product launches from Marie Brizard and Sobieski following the conclusion of commercial negotiations in early March.
The International Cluster posted EBITDA of €3.4m, down €1.2m. This change is mainly due to the decline in export sales from the Lithuanian subsidiary to the Ukrainian market, against a backdrop of conflict and the ensuing increasing disruption of the entire distribution supply chain and infrastructure, as stated above. The Bulgarian subsidiary's Industrial Services business was also impacted by a sharp fall in orders from a customer in difficulty.
Holding company EBITDA improved by €0.4m, reflecting continued rigorous cost management.
H1 2026 EBITDA by Cluster
|€m
|H1 2025
|LFL change
|Currency & scope effects
|H1 2026
|LFL change
|Reported change
|France
|3.7
|(0.0)
|-
|3.7
|-0.9%
|-0.9%
|International
|4.7
|(1.2)
|(0.0)
|3.4
|-26.0%
|-28.0%
|Holding company
|(2.6)
|0.4
|-
|(2.1)
|+16.5%
|+16.5%
|TOTAL MBWS GROUP
|5.9
|(0.8)
|(0.0)
|4.9
|-14.3%
|-15.9%
First half net profit, Group share amounted to €2.1m, down €0.5m versus H1 2025. This slight deterioration is due to the fall in underlying operating profit, which was partly offset by the recognition of deferred tax assets, while net financial income remained stable.
Balance sheet at 30 June 2026
Shareholders' equity, Group share, was €223.8m at 30 June 2026, up from €221.5m at 31 December 2025. Gross borrowings remained stable at €6.7m, while gross cash and cash equivalents increased by €1.4m. Net cash amounted to €46.8m at 30 June 2026, compared with €45.3m at 31 December 2025.
Inventory and work in progress amounted to €54.4m as at 30 June 2026, up €1.6m from 31 December 2025. This increase, which is more pronounced compared with 30 June 2025 (up €2.5m), is due to the gradual recovery of the whisky William Peel in distribution in France during the first half of 2026, leading to a temporary swelling of inventories.
Outlook
The Group continues to create the conditions for a profitable and sustainable development of its business portfolio and for strengthening its presence in key markets, leveraging its subsidiaries, commercial networks and direct exports.
The Group remains fully committed to streamlining its operating model and pursuing rigorous cost control in order to maintain overall profitability. Meanwhile, efforts are being maintained to develop markets and product categories offering the most attractive growth prospects, both in France and internationally.
However, spirits markets continue to struggle against volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, requiring considerable operational agility and commercial responsiveness. In particular, the Group remains exposed to the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, which are driving up the cost of inputs and transport (maritime and land logistics, energy, raw materials, etc.) and disrupting supply chains (longer lead times, delays in order collection, declining sales, etc.).
Against this backdrop, the Group expects the prevailing uncertainty and contrasting trends to continue for the rest of the year, characterised by:
- ongoing positive momentum in France, mainly driven by the gradual recovery in William Peel distribution in the Off-Trade sector and the resulting claw-back of market share, Marie Brizard and Sobieski Strategic Brand innovations, portfolio expansion with new Agency Brands and new Industrial Services contracts; internationally, an expected decline in Eastern Europe, impacted by external factors affecting certain subsidiaries, particularly the challenges faced by Group customers in Ukraine due to the conflict, as well as other customers in Central Europe. Performance will also be impacted by the transformations and transitions initiated this year in certain subsidiaries, including Brazil and Denmark, to pave the way for future growth.
To address this environment, the Group is building on tangible progress across all its strategic development priorities: targeted innovations for International Strategic Brands and Flagship Regional Brands, the expansion of the Agency Brands portfolio via new contracts in France, the integration of a distributor in Denmark and the development of new Industrial Services partnerships in France and Brazil. The Group is actively pursuing the identification of suitable and profitable growth opportunities, both organic and external, with a view to long-term development. The Group is thereby demonstrating its ability to gain market share on its mainstream brands by combining targeted initiatives, agile commercial execution and rigorous cost management.
Financial calendar
- Publication of revenues for the first nine months of 2026: 29 October 2026
| Investor and shareholder relations contact
MBWS Group
Emilie Drexler
...
Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 40
| Press contact
Image Sept
Clémence Vermersch – Laurent Poinsot
... –...
Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group operating in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard, Cognac Gautier and San José.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.
APPENDIX H1 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements
Income statement
|(€000)
|H1 2026
|H1 2025
|Revenues
|106,135
|106,444
|Excise duties
|(22,140)
|(19,828)
|Net revenues excluding excise duties
|83,996
|86,616
|Cost of goods sold
|(51,364)
|(52,881)
|External expenses
|(12,656)
|(11,579)
|Personnel expense
|(15,292)
|(15,482)
|Taxes and levies
|(869)
|(1,040)
|Depreciation and amortisation charges
|(2,968)
|(2,987)
|Other operating income
|2,120
|1,817
|Other operating expenses
|(1,168)
|(1,470)
|Underlying operating profit
|1,799
|2,995
|Non-recurring operating income
|286
|1,251
|Non-recurring operating expenses
|(778)
|(1,483)
|Operating profit
|1,307
|2,763
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|525
|701
|Gross cost of debt
|(280)
|(248)
|Net cost of debt
|245
|453
|Other financial income
|565
|350
|Other financial expenses
|(301)
|(302)
|Net financial income/(expense)
|508
|501
|Profit before tax
|1,816
|3,264
|Income tax
|247
|(638)
|Net profit from continuing operations
|2,063
|2,626
|Net profit from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|NET PROFIT
|2,063
|2,626
|Group share
|2,119
|2,618
|of which Net profit from continuing operations
|2,119
|2,618
|of which Net profit from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Non-controlling interests
|(56)
|8
|of which Net profit from continuing operations
|(56)
|8
|of which Net profit from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
|€0.02
|€0.02
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
|€0.02
|€0.02
|Earnings per share, Group share (€)
|€0.02
|€0.02
|Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€)
|€0.02
|€0.02
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|111,864,847
|111,857,191
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|111,864,847
|111,857,191
Balance sheet
|Assets
|(€000)
|30/06/2026
|31/12/2025
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|14,704
|14,704
|Intangible assets
|74,638
|74,614
|Property, plant and equipment
|38,165
|38,484
|Financial assets
|967
|943
|Deferred tax assets
|3,808
|3,220
|Total non-current assets
|132,282
|131,965
|Current assets
|Inventory and work-in-progress
|54,369
|52,760
|Trade receivables
|36,862
|36,668
|Tax receivables
|20
|532
|Other current assets
|13,576
|12,663
|Current derivatives
|277
|88
|Cash and cash equivalents
|53,485
|52,039
|Total current assets
|158,588
|154,750
|TOTAL ASSETS
|290,869
|286,715
|Equity & Liabilities
|(€000)
|30/06/2026
|31/12/2025
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|156,786
|156,786
|Additional paid-in capital
|72,815
|72,815
|Consolidated and other reserves
|1,482
|(7,680)
|Translation reserves
|(9,257)
|(9,550)
|Consolidated net profit
|2,119
|9,143
|Shareholders' equity (Group share)
|223,945
|221,513
|Non-controlling interests
|104
|160
|Total shareholders' equity
|224,049
|221,673
|Non-current liabilities
|Employee benefits
|1,511
|1,422
|Non-current provisions
|3,090
|3,893
|Long-term borrowings – due in > 1 year
|1,820
|2,208
|Other non-current liabilities
|3,997
|4,126
|Deferred tax liabilities
|270
|111
|Total non-current liabilities
|10,688
|11,760
|Current liabilities
|Current provisions
|1,837
|2,035
|Long-term borrowings – due in < 1 year
|869
|884
|Short-term borrowings
|3,974
|3,682
|Trade and other payables
|29,980
|25,159
|Tax liabilities
|434
|345
|Other current liabilities
|19,002
|21,170
|Current derivatives
|36
|6
|Total current liabilities
|56,132
|53,282
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|290,869
|286,715
Cash flow statement.
|(€000)
|H1 2026
|H1 2025
|Total consolidated net profit
|2,063
|2,626
|Depreciation and provisions
|1,979
|1,896
|Gains/(losses) on disposals and dilution
|70
|134
|Operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax
|4,112
|4,656
|Income tax charge/(income)
|(247)
|638
|Net cost of debt
|(243)
|(490)
|Operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax
|3,621
|4,804
|Change in working capital 1 (inventories, trade receivables/payables)
|2,409
|(5,075)
|Change in working capital 2 (other items)
|(2,065)
|919
|Tax (paid)/received
|(353)
|(548)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|3,612
|100
|Purchase of PP&E and intangible assets
|(2,581)
|(4,089)
|Decrease (increase) in loans and advances granted
|(23)
|-
|Disposal of PP&E and intangible assets
|29
|182
|Impact of change in consolidation scope
|-
|Cash flow from investment activities
|(2,575)
|(3,907)
|Capital increase
|-
|-
|New borrowings
|134
|-
|Borrowings repaid
|(533)
|(504)
|Net interest (paid)/received
|243
|490
|Net change in short-term debt
|174
|(100)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|18
|(114)
|Impact of exchange rate fluctuations
|391
|(1,414)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|1,446
|(5,335)
|Opening cash and cash equivalents
|52,039
|56,061
|Closing cash and cash equivalents
|53,485
|50,726
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|1,446
|(5,335)
1 EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation & amortisation + provisions excl. current assets
NB: All revenue growth figures reported herein are at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, unless otherwise stated. Financial data individually rounded up or down.
Attachment
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PR 2026 Half Year Results FV
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