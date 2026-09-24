DEADLINE ALERT For FTK, INV, XTIA, And HYLN: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK )

Class Period: August 3, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project; (2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Flotek shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV )

Class Period: November 17, 2025 – August 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an Innventure shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA )

Class Period: April 15, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (2) that these activities required Board review; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a XTI Aerospace shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN )

Class Period: May 12, 2026 – June 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; (2) the Individual Defendants timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Hyliion's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Hyliion shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

...

