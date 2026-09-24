DEADLINE ALERT For BZAI, BABA, ALAR, And DVLT: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ: BZAI )

Class Period: July 17, 2025 – August 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create an appearance of growth; (2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a Blaize shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA )

Class Period: June 26, 2025 – June 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) under the National Defense Authorization Act (the“NDAA”), any entities directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT were considered a Chinese military company; (2) Alibaba was directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT; (3) the risk of Alibaba carrying out distillation attacks against third-party AI models was not a mere hypothetical or inadvertent, but ongoing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Alibaba shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Alarum Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR )

Class Period: March 20, 2025 – July 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) An Alarum Technologies subsidiary, NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customers consent; (2) This activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations; (3) The foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and (4) As a result, defendants statements about Alarum Technologies business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are an Alarum shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Datavault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT )

Class Period: September 4, 2024 – October 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants deceived the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members, as alleged herein; (ii) artificially inflate and maintain the market price of Datavault AI securities; and (iii) cause Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire Datavault AI securities and options at artificially inflated prices. In furtherance of this unlawful scheme, plan and course of conduct, Defendants, and each of them, took the actions set forth herein.

If you are a Datavault shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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