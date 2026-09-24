Fingermotion Provides A Status Update On Its Recently Disclosed 99 MW Alberta Corridor, Including Indications Of Interest From Potential Offtakers For Up To 52.5 MW
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Milestone
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What“done” looks like
|Status
|August 27, 2026 Press Release
|September 24, 2026 Update
|1. Site control
|Land rights and a viable permitting path to build
|Not yet announced. Several sites are in various stages of advanced discussion. No signed Commercial Term Sheet.
| Two sites have been secured thru binding letters of intent, with definitive agreements to follow imminently; e.g.: Brooks Campus #1 and Hanna Campus #1. Both locations are expected to close in October.
|2. Power
|Generation, fuel supply or interconnection that actually delivers electricity
| Not yet announced. Sites under consideration have, or are being structured around, on-site generation; redevelopment would add generation and storage. Not a grid-queue project.
|RFP's in process for on-site generation equipment for both Brooks and Hanna.
|3. Customers
|Signed enterprise offtake for capacity
| No FingerMotion offtake announced. The 9.9% Lyken stake closed August 17 as the demand-side first step. The Lyken/Swarmnet MOU (August 24) is non-binding and is Lyken's, not the Company's.
|BlueFlare has received indications of interest from potential commercial offtakers for up to 52.5 MW.
|4. Capital
|Project financing closed against the asset and the contract
| Not yet announced. Structure intended to be asset-level, not corporate-balance-sheet.
| Not yet announced. Structure intended to be asset-level, not corporate-balance-sheet, and the Company is in discussions with various potential sources of capital.
The Company will continue to provide updates as it advances permitting, land assembly, gas-supply discussions, and customer engagement across the corridor.
About FingerMotion, Inc.
FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company historically focused on mobile payment, recharge, and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. Under current management, the Company is extending its strategy into enterprise AI and high-performance computing infrastructure in North America, including through its equity interest in Lyken AI Computing Inc., while evaluating its China operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's 99 MW Alberta development program; indications of interest; the number, size, location and timing of sites; anticipated permitting, construction and energization timelines; the anticipated structure of customer contracts; and expectations regarding additional updates as the program is rolled out.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Indications of interest are non-binding and do not constitute executed offtake agreements. No customer offtake agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that any customer contract will be entered into on the terms described or at all. Additional risks include the Company's ability to obtain permits on the anticipated timeline, to complete land acquisitions, to obtain project financing on acceptable terms or at all, to procure equipment as scheduled, to complete construction on budget, to secure natural gas supply, and to contract capacity on the commercial terms described or on any terms; changes in Alberta regulatory requirements; changes in commodity prices; competition; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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