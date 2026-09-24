Fingermotion Provides A Status Update On Its Recently Disclosed 99 MW Alberta Corridor, Including Indications Of Interest From Potential Offtakers For Up To 52.5 MW

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company notes early demand interest across the coordinated program of ten 9.9 MW behind-the-meter sites and will continue to provide updates as the program is rolled out WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) today announced that it has received indications of interest totaling approximately 52.5 megawatts of capacity within the 99 MW Alberta behind-the-meter power and compute program disclosed on September 15, 2026. The program comprises ten 9.9 MW generation and data hall sites grouped into four campuses in the Brooks, Coronation, Fox Creek and Vulcan Zones, representing 99 megawatts of gross generation capacity in development and approximately 72 megawatts of aggregate continuous critical IT capacity. Each site is intended to be held in a dedicated project company of which FingerMotion is the sole shareholder. Development, construction and site operations are performed by BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc., which takes title to none of the project assets. The indications of interest relate to capacity within the recently disclosed corridor and are consistent with the Company's stated approach of seeking to contract capacity under long-term agreements before committing construction capital to any individual site. Indications of interest are not binding offtake agreements, do not constitute contracted demand, and do not guarantee that any customer contract will be executed on any particular terms or at all. FingerMotion's intended process remains to secure land with power, permit it, and contract capacity to offtake clients before initiating construction. Offtake clients may contract for a site as powered land on which they install their own modular data halls, as a colocation site, or as a turnkey facility. Each campus is sized below 10 MW to use the streamlined approval pathway for smaller power plants under Alberta Utilities Commission Rule 007, and each is to be held in its own subsidiary so that campuses can be permitted and contracted independently of one another. “Power remains the scarce input for AI and high-performance computing,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion.“Receiving indications of interest inside the 99 MW corridor so soon after we laid out the program is consistent with the demand we expected when we structured the sites as independently permitted, owner-operated campuses. We will continue to provide updates as we roll out the program-land, permits, contracting, and only then construction.” We have provided a four-point matrix as a way for investors to measure our progress. We are pleased to provide an update from the original August 27, 2026 iteration.



Milestone



What“done” looks like

Status August 27, 2026 Press Release September 24, 2026 Update 1. Site control Land rights and a viable permitting path to build Not yet announced. Several sites are in various stages of advanced discussion. No signed Commercial Term Sheet. Two sites have been secured thru binding letters of intent, with definitive agreements to follow imminently; e.g.: Brooks Campus #1 and Hanna Campus #1. Both locations are expected to close in October.

2. Power Generation, fuel supply or interconnection that actually delivers electricity Not yet announced. Sites under consideration have, or are being structured around, on-site generation; redevelopment would add generation and storage. Not a grid-queue project.

RFP's in process for on-site generation equipment for both Brooks and Hanna. 3. Customers Signed enterprise offtake for capacity No FingerMotion offtake announced. The 9.9% Lyken stake closed August 17 as the demand-side first step. The Lyken/Swarmnet MOU (August 24) is non-binding and is Lyken's, not the Company's.

BlueFlare has received indications of interest from potential commercial offtakers for up to 52.5 MW. 4. Capital Project financing closed against the asset and the contract Not yet announced. Structure intended to be asset-level, not corporate-balance-sheet.

Not yet announced. Structure intended to be asset-level, not corporate-balance-sheet, and the Company is in discussions with various potential sources of capital.





The Company will continue to provide updates as it advances permitting, land assembly, gas-supply discussions, and customer engagement across the corridor.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company historically focused on mobile payment, recharge, and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. Under current management, the Company is extending its strategy into enterprise AI and high-performance computing infrastructure in North America, including through its equity interest in Lyken AI Computing Inc., while evaluating its China operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's 99 MW Alberta development program; indications of interest; the number, size, location and timing of sites; anticipated permitting, construction and energization timelines; the anticipated structure of customer contracts; and expectations regarding additional updates as the program is rolled out.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Indications of interest are non-binding and do not constitute executed offtake agreements. No customer offtake agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that any customer contract will be entered into on the terms described or at all. Additional risks include the Company's ability to obtain permits on the anticipated timeline, to complete land acquisitions, to obtain project financing on acceptable terms or at all, to procure equipment as scheduled, to complete construction on budget, to secure natural gas supply, and to contract capacity on the commercial terms described or on any terms; changes in Alberta regulatory requirements; changes in commodity prices; competition; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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