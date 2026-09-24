Pierce County Housing Push Puts Demolition And Site Preparation In Focus For Faster Home Development

Pierce County, WA is in need of more housing causing a spike in the need of demolition & site preparation services from companies like Franky's Excavation.

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pierce County needs more housing, and the county has put a number behind that goal. Its current strategic plan calls for supporting a 46% increase in housing production, bringing the countywide target to 5,700 new units each year.Franky's Excavation, an excavation and demolition company based out of Puyallup, Washington is pointing out one part of development that tends to happen before any new structure goes up. Old homes, garages, foundations, concrete, and other structures sometimes have to come down first.Demolition is not the end of a property when redevelopment is involved. It is what clears the way for whatever is coming next.More Housing Means Making Better Use of Existing PropertyPierce County says housing production has not kept pace with the number of homes needed in the area. The county estimates that between 13,000 and 20,000 fewer housing units were built over the past decade than were needed to meet demand.The 2026-2027 Strategic Plan now includes efforts to increase housing production, shorten permit processing times, and focus new housing around high-capacity transit areas.Not every new home is going to begin on an empty lot.Some properties already have older homes, garages, sheds, mobile homes, damaged structures, unused concrete, or foundations sitting where new construction needs to take place.That is where demolition becomes part of redevelopment.“You can have a plan for a new home or an entire property, but sometimes you have to deal with what is already sitting there first,” said David Frankov, the owner of Franky's Excavation in Puyallup, Washington.“Our part is getting the old structure out, cleaning up the site, and leaving the property ready for the next step.”Demolition Is More Than Knocking Something DownA structure cannot always go straight from standing to rubble.The property has to be looked at before demolition begins. Utilities, permits, access for equipment, possible hazardous materials, debris disposal, nearby structures, and what the owner plans to do with the land afterward can all affect the job.Pierce County includes structure demolition among the residential projects handled through its permitting system. Property conditions can also bring other requirements into the process, including septic systems, wells, critical areas, and other site concerns.Franky's Excavation helps customers get projects started with permit assistance, abatement inspections, and on-site inspections before work begins.The company provides full residential and commercial demolition along with home, garage, shed, barn, mobile home, pool, concrete, foundation, pavement, and other removal services throughout Pierce and King counties.The Ground Still Has a Job After the Building Is GoneFor redevelopment, demolition is only part of getting the property ready.Once the old structure is removed, the site may still need foundation removal, land clearing, grading, excavation, trenching, utility work, drainage, or other site preparation before construction can begin.Franky's Excavation handles both sides of that work. The same company removing an old structure can also clear and prepare the land for what the property owner plans to build next.That matters as Pierce County continues looking for ways to increase housing production. Building thousands of additional homes will involve new development, infill construction, renovation, and redevelopment of properties that are already being used.Franky's has worked throughout Pierce and King counties since 2018, preparing residential and commercial properties for their next use.For property owners, developers, and contractors working with land that already has something standing on it, knowing what needs to come down is one of the first parts of figuring out what can go up.Contact Franky's Excavation for residential or commercial demolition, excavation, land clearing, and construction site preparation throughout Pierce County.About Franky's ExcavationFranky's Excavation LLC provides demolition, excavation, land clearing, grading, utility trenching, foundation excavation, drainage work, and full site preparation throughout Pierce and King counties. The company works on residential and commercial properties and helps customers with abatement inspections, permits, demolition, debris removal, and preparing land for future construction.

David Frankov

Franky's Excavation

+1 (253) 335-4673

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Pierce County Housing Push Puts Demolition and Site Preparation in Focus for Faster Home Development News Provided By Blue Sky Advertisement LLC September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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