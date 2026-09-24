Water Heaters Today LLC Adopts The Updated 2026 Requirements For Water Heater Replacement In The Las Vegas Valley

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With the updated 2026 requirements for water heater replacement in Las Vegas being implemented, Water Heater's Today a water heater company adopts the changes.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Replacing a failed water heater in Las Vegas may seem like a simple swap, but Water Heaters Today LLC is reminding property owners that replacement work still falls under local permit and plumbing code requirements.Las Vegas entered a new building code cycle at the beginning of 2026. The City of Las Vegas adopted the 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code with local Southern Nevada amendments effective Jan. 5, while Clark County moved to the updated plumbing code on Jan. 11.The change means water heater replacements taking place this year are being completed under the current plumbing standards adopted by the local jurisdiction.For homeowners, that does not mean an existing water heater suddenly needs to be replaced because the code changed. The updated standards become important when a replacement or other permitted plumbing project actually takes place.Water Heater Replacement Is Permitted Work in Las VegasThe City of Las Vegas lists both installing and replacing a water heater among plumbing improvements that require a permit.For a straightforward replacement, the process can be relatively simple. The city allows same-for-same water heater replacements, including qualifying tankless replacements, to use its online permit system without submitting plans for review.More involved projects can require additional consideration. Moving a water heater, switching fuel types, converting from a traditional tank to a tankless system, or making other changes to the existing plumbing, gas, electrical, or venting setup may change what is required for the installation.That is one reason Water Heaters Today looks at the existing system before determining what a replacement will involve.“Replacing the water heater is not just about finding another tank that fits in the same spot,” said Craig Husted, owner of Water Heaters Today.“We look at what is already there, what the new unit needs, and what has to be done to install it correctly under the current requirements.”A Replacement Can Reveal Other Parts of the InstallationWater heaters can remain in place for years before they finally need replacement. During that time, plumbing codes change, equipment changes, and parts of the original installation can wear out.Removing an older unit gives the contractor a chance to look at the connections and surrounding installation before putting the replacement into service.The work may involve water connections, gas or electrical service, venting, shutoff equipment, drain pans, pressure-related components, and other parts of the installation depending on the type of water heater and the property.Water Heaters Today installs and replaces traditional gas and electric water heaters as well as tankless, heat pump, commercial, and mobile home water heaters throughout the Las Vegas Valley.The company also removes the old water heater as part of its replacement service.Las Vegas Entered a New Plumbing Code Cycle in 2026The 2026 transition replaced the older plumbing code framework used by local building departments with the 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code and Southern Nevada amendments.The exact rules that apply depend on where the property is located. The City of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County operate separate building departments, even though both adopted the newer code standards this year.For customers, that makes the location of the property another part of planning permitted water heater work.Water Heaters Today focuses exclusively on water heater services and works throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Paradise, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Enterprise, and other communities across the Las Vegas Valley.The company provides water heater inspections, repairs, installation, replacement, flushing, and component replacement for residential and commercial customers.Property owners dealing with a leaking tank, repeated component failures, declining hot water performance, or another aging water heater problem can have the system inspected to determine whether repair or replacement makes the most sense.Contact Water Heaters Today to discuss water heater replacement and installation throughout the Las Vegas Valley.About Water Heaters TodayWater Heaters Today LLC is a family-owned water heater company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Owner Craig Husted comes from a family with generations of plumbing experience, while the company now focuses specifically on water heater installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance.Water Heaters Today serves residential and commercial customers throughout the Las Vegas Valley and is licensed in Nevada under license #0092824.

Craig Husted

Water Heaters Today LLC

+1 702-305-8750

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Water Heaters Today LLC Adopts the Updated 2026 Requirements for Water Heater Replacement in the Las Vegas Valley News Provided By Blue Sky Advertisement LLC September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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