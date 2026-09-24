In-Depth Excavation Highlights Everett's Updated Water Main Trench Standards

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Excavation company out of Snohomish, Washington - In-Depth Excavation states the updated water main trench standard changes in Everett, Washington.

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In-Depth Excavation based out of Snohomish, Washington is bringing attention to updated City of Everett construction standards that affect trench excavation and water main work. Everett released its updated Design and Construction Standards in July 2026, with changes to the materials used for bedding pipe inside water main trenches.The City of Everett updates these standards as construction methods, regulations, technology, and city policies change. The standards apply to public works projects and qualifying private development that is performed under the city's permit process.For contractors working around underground utilities, the update is another example of why excavation involves more than just digging a trench. Soil conditions, trench depth, bedding material, water, existing utilities, and backfill all have to be considered before underground infrastructure can be installed.Everett Changed Its Standards for Water Main Pipe BeddingSection 5-7.4 of Everett's construction standards covers trench excavation, bedding, and backfill for water mains.Under the previous standards, bedding material was required when specified by the Public Works Department. The July 2026 standards now state that bedding material must be sand meeting the city's requirements or crushed surfacing base course that meets applicable WSDOT/APWA specifications.The updated section also gives a specific gradation for clean sand used as pipe-zone bedding and backfill for ductile iron and steel pipe. Native material may still be used as bedding for ductile iron pipe when the Public Works Department determines that the material is suitable.Trench Conditions Matter Before Pipe Goes Into the GroundThe rest of Everett's trench standards show how much preparation goes into underground utility excavation.Excavation contractors such as In-Depth Excavation in Snohomish County have to account for the type of material found at the bottom of the trench. Peat, soft clay, quicksand, and other unsuitable materials must be removed and replaced with approved foundation material. The city also requires unsuitable material to be hauled away rather than stockpiled at the project site.Trench width, shoring, water control, backfill, and compaction are also addressed by the city standards. When water enters a trench, it has to be managed during pipe installation, and the trench must remain properly controlled until the pipe is protected and the area is backfilled.“Digging the trench is only one piece of underground utility work,” said Dillon Aschenbrenner the owner of In-Depth Excavation.“You have to know what is in the ground, what is going into it, and what the finished trench needs to support before you can start moving dirt.”Excavation Starts With Understanding the SiteIn-Depth Excavation provides trench digging and excavation services throughout Everett, Snohomish County, and surrounding areas. The company works on utility trenches, water lines, side sewers, storm drainage, site preparation, foundation excavation, grading, and other residential and commercial excavation projects.The company says changing local construction standards are one reason contractors need to review project requirements before excavation begins. A trench that will support underground infrastructure has to be prepared for utility being installed as well as soil and site conditions around it.In-Depth Excavation brings more than 60 years of combined excavation and earthwork experience to projects throughout Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties.Contact In-Depth today to discuss excavation, Trenching, underground utility installation or site preparation.About In-Depth ExcavationIn-Depth Excavation is a licensed excavation contractor based in Snohomish, Washington. The company provides residential and commercial excavation, trench digging, land clearing and grading, demolition, side sewer work, storm drain installation, underground utility installation, foundation excavation, and construction site preparation throughout Snohomish County and surrounding areas.

Dillon Aschenbrenner

In-depth Excavation

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In-Depth Excavation Highlights Everett's Updated Water Main Trench Standards News Provided By Blue Sky Advertisement LLC September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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