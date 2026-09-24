Pnw Demolition Highlights Asbestos Disposal Planning For Snohomish County Demolition Projects

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PNW Demolition based out of Snohomish County highlights the planning needed for Asbestos Disposal and the challenges the demolition company overcomes for locals

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With there being no authorized asbestos disposal sites in Snohomish County, Washington, PNW Demolition a demolition company based out of Marysville, WA is making sure PNW locals are aware of the one of the most important part of demolition planning for properties. Every local demolition project that consists of demolishing old structures in Snohomish County, Washington require asbestos testing, notification, removal, and disposal before demolition can move into actionPuget Sound Clean Air Agency needs an asbestos survey before qualifying structures are demolished. An Asbestos/demolition notification must also be filed before the demolition takes place, even when the survey comes up with no asbestos. Demolition projects typically have a 10-day waiting period after the notification is submitted.This process can require extra planning for Snohomish County projects because there are currently no landfills or transfer stations within the county that are authorized to accept asbestos waste.Asbestos Needs to Be Addressed Before Demolition BeginsAsbestos was used as a 'miracle' material. On paper it was cheap, durable, fire-resistant, heat-resistant, resistant to chemicals, and very easy to mix into other building materials. It can be found in the flooring, insulation, siding, roofing materials, textured surfaces, and other older parts of the structures.Because asbestos isn't easy to identify with the naked eye, demolition planning starts with finding out what materials are apart of the structure. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency requires an AHERA-certified building inspector to complete the asbestos survey for structures subject to its demolition requirements.When friable (crumbles) asbestos is present, the material must be removed properly before the structure is demolished. Nonfriable asbestos can be handled in different ways under the local regulations when it is in a nonfriable condition, but it still requires the proper handling and disposal.Snohomish County Projects May Require Disposal Outside the CountyPuget Sound Clean Air Agency maintains a list of facilities that are authorized to accept asbestos waste throughout the area. The closest one to Snohomish is the main asbestos waste facility in Seattle, on 2733 3rd Ave South. The disposal will more than likely involve transporting the regulated material to one of the authorized facilities outside of the county, depending on the type of asbestos waste and requirements of the receiving facility.For property owners, Asbestos disposal is one example of why demolition involves more than just taking down a structure. Permits, Inspections, Utility preparation, hazardous materials, debris removal, equipment access, and disposal can all affect how a project is scheduled.“Taking some time to understand what we are dealing with when it comes to materials prevents a host of problems later.” Said Steve, the Owner of PNW Demolition.“The goal is to know what needs to happen before the equipment arrives so the demolition itself can move forward safely and efficiently.”Planning the Full Demolition ProcessPNW Demolition provides residential and commercial demolition throughout Snohomish County and surrounding areas. The Marysville grown company assist with full structure demolition, selective demolition, concrete and asphalt removal, garage and barn demolition, interior demolition, debris removal and other teardown projects.PNW Demolition also helps with demolition permits and asbestos related planning. They look at the scope of the project before the work begins, contractors and property owners can account for the required inspections, the waiting periods, disposal needs, and site conditions before setting the demolition schedule.Contact PNW Demolition today to discuss what sort of demolition services and project planning you need in Snohomish County.About PNW DemolitionPNW Demolition is a demolition contractor based in Marysville, Washington. Founded in 2016 and locally owned, PNW demolition serves Snohomish, Skagit, North King County, and surrounding communities with residential and commercial demolition services.

Steven Wheeler

PNW Demolition

+1 425-422-9042

email us here

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Pnw Demolition Highlights Asbestos Disposal Planning for Snohomish County Demolition Projects News Provided By Blue Sky Advertisement LLC September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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