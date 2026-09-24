Vibrant Publishers Broadens Its Learning Catalog With Three New Professional And Technical Titles

Cover of C Programming Essentials

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The new books explore C programming, Six Sigma, and emotional intelligence through practical, application-focused learning

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is introducing three new books that bring its practical, self-learning approach to programming, process improvement, and professional development. by Stephen DeVoy and by Priyank Awasthi are now available, while by Dr. Carrie A. Picardi is set for release on September 28. The books are available through Amazon and the Vibrant Publishers website.

Although the three books address distinctly different skill areas, they share a common goal: helping readers understand complex concepts and apply them with confidence. Through practical examples, case studies, exercises, tools, and supplementary resources, each book reflects Vibrant Publishers' emphasis on accessible, application-oriented learning.

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In, computer scientist, software engineer, and programming educator Stephen DeVoy introduces C through an example-driven approach that goes beyond simply teaching syntax.

Readers work with variables, data types, arrays, pointers, structures, dynamic memory, input and output, and multi-file programs while also learning how these elements interact with memory and computer hardware. This machine-aware approach helps learners understand not only how to write C programs, but also what happens when their code is compiled and executed.

DeVoy brings decades of experience spanning artificial intelligence, compiler development, simulation, medical applications, databases, web development, and other areas of software engineering. His background as both a software professional and programming educator shapes the book's conversational, practical approach.

Learning is reinforced through programming challenges, quizzes, activities, working programs, and extended case studies. Readers also receive access to downloadable source code and additional programming resources, including a modular Tic-Tac-Toe project, chat server and client programs, and further programming challenges.

The book's beginner-friendly approach has also drawn positive feedback from educators. Younghun Chae, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Computer Science at Kent State University at Stark, describes it as a“clear and practical introduction to the C programming language” and highlights its“example-driven style” as a way for students to connect programming concepts with hands-on practice.

Designed for beginners as well as programmers who want a stronger understanding of lower-level computing, is available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats.

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by Priyank Awasthi, a Six Sigma Master Black Belt with 18 years of experience across IT, manufacturing, and services, presents the DMAIC methodology-Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control-as a connected, practical problem-solving process.

Rather than treating Six Sigma as a collection of standalone tools, Awasthi guides readers through each phase of DMAIC in sequence, showing how the methods work together to identify problems, validate causes, develop solutions, and sustain improvements.

Each phase concludes with a“toll gate” that allows readers to assess whether they are ready to move forward, reflecting the checkpoints commonly used in real-world Six Sigma projects.

Readers work with tools including 5-Why Analysis, the Root Cause Validation Matrix, Cost-Benefit Analysis, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), and NGT-based solution selection. Nearly 20 downloadable templates and resources support hands-on application, including a project charter, data collection plan, control response plan, KPI table, and Data Analysis ToolPak guide. The book also includes two detailed case studies and a bonus chapter on Lean Fundamentals.

Reviewers have particularly noted the book's accessibility and practical structure. Anjali Tiwari, Associate Director and Quality Assurance Specialist, says the topics are presented in a“logical sequence” and in“simple, easy-to-understand language,” while highlighting the chapter-end quizzes as useful tools for self-assessment and reinforcement.

Drawing on nearly two decades of process-improvement experience and the training of more than 300 professionals, Awasthi demonstrates how structured, evidence-based thinking can help professionals approach operational challenges with greater clarity.

Part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series, is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats.

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by Dr. Carrie A. Picardi offers a practical, research-grounded approach to understanding and developing emotional intelligence in the workplace.

Dr. Picardi is an Industrial/Organizational Psychologist with more than 25 years of experience across human resources, organizational consulting, and academia. Her work has included engagements with organizations such as MetLife, UNICEF, and Habitat for Humanity in areas including leadership assessment, organizational culture, competency development, talent management, and high-performance teams.

In, she introduces readers to the foundations of emotional intelligence and demonstrates how these concepts can be applied to communication, stress management, conflict, negotiation, teamwork, and leadership.

The book explores what emotional intelligence is, how it has evolved as a field of study, how it relates to personality, and how it can be assessed using established approaches such as the EQ-i®, MSCEITTM, and TEIQue. It also examines how emotional intelligence can be intentionally strengthened over time.

A central idea running through the book is that emotions provide useful information. Learning to interpret that information accurately can help individuals respond more intentionally to situations rather than reacting impulsively.

The book moves beyond theory through case studies and guided discussion questions that connect emotional intelligence concepts to realistic workplace situations. Readers also receive access to online resources, including a self-assessment worksheet, communication activities, a reflection journal template, and a stress management and coping strategies worksheet.

That balance between research and practical application has resonated with reviewers. Jennifer Doran, Professor of Psychology at North Central Texas College, calls the book“extremely accessible and relatable, yet firmly grounded in research,” noting its practical treatment of complex concepts and thought-provoking examples.

The three releases highlight the expanding scope of Vibrant Publishers' professional and technical catalog, bringing its self-learning approach to areas ranging from programming and process improvement to workplace effectiveness and leadership.

and are available now, while releases September 28. The books are available through Amazon, major booksellers, and .

About the Authors

is a computer scientist, software engineer, and educator whose career has spanned both software development and programming instruction. His work reflects a strong interest in helping learners understand not just how to code, but how software works at a deeper level.

is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and process improvement professional who has worked across multiple industries. He is also an experienced trainer, with a focus on making structured problem-solving methods practical and easier to apply.

.. is an Industrial/Organizational Psychologist, educator, and consultant whose work centers on workplace behavior, leadership, and organizational effectiveness. She brings together academic research and practical workplace experience in her teaching and writing.

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The Self-Learning Management Series has been developed to equip professionals with practical, industry-relevant capabilities spanning business, technology, and the contemporary workplace. Each book presents the fundamental principles, core concepts, and established frameworks of its subject in a concise and accessible format, complemented by practical guidance on real-world application. Designed for new managers, career changers, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals alike, the series offers a structured, self-directed pathway to developing practical, career-relevant competencies.



Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Deep Udeshi

Vibrant Publishers

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Vibrant Publishers Broadens Its Learning Catalog with Three New Professional and Technical Titles News Provided By Vibrant Publishers September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Manufacturing, Technology



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