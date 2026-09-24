Freightpop Launches MCP Server For AI-Assistant Freight Quoting, Booking And Tracking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI assistants can now interact with live shipping and warehouse workflows, from rate shopping and booking to tracking and inventory checks.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FreightPOP, an AI supply chain platform for mid-market and enterprise shippers, has released an MCP server that gives AI assistants direct access to freight and warehouse operations. The connector exposes 11 platform tools, and every call is authenticated to an individual FreightPOP user.The server implements the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI assistants to live business systems. The distinction matters for freight. An assistant answering from general knowledge can describe how LTL rating works, but it cannot see a shipment, compare live carrier rates against it, or book anything. Connected through the MCP server, the assistant calls real platform functions against the customer's own account.WHAT THE CONNECTOR EXPOSES:The 11 tools cover four stages of the shipping cycle.- Quoting and carrier selection: live rates across carriers connected to the account, carrier and service lookup, and address validation before a label is bought.- Execution: creating a shipment from a quote or ad hoc with a chosen carrier, bulk order import at up to 50 per request, and cancellation where the carrier still allows it.- Tracking: status by tracking number or shipment reference, and full shipment detail on request.- Warehouse: inventory by item number, picking status for the order behind a shipment, and inbound receipt search.Eight of the 11 are read-only. The three that take action are shipment creation, bulk order import and cancellation.WHAT THIS CHANGES OPERATIONALLY:Rate shopping an LTL shipment, booking the winning carrier and then checking whether the order behind it has been picked normally means three screens and a rate comparison done by hand. Through the MCP server that sequence runs as a single request, in whichever assistant the operator already works in, with each step executed against live account data rather than described.The read and write split is what makes that safe to run. Read and write operations are exposed as separate tools, so any call that changes data is an explicit action rather than a side effect of a question. An assistant asked to compare rates cannot book as a consequence of answering.ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL:Administrators decide who gets to connect. Every call is authenticated to an individual FreightPOP user, and an AI Accessibility toggle set at both the company and the individual user level governs which of those users can reach the server at all.AVAILABILITY:The MCP server is available now, enabled per account through a FreightPOP account manager and then switched on for individual users by an administrator, who connects the AI client of their choice. Tool documentation is provided to customers once access is enabled.ABOUT FREIGHTPOP:FreightPOP is an AI supply chain platform for mid-market and enterprise shippers, unifying order management, warehouse management and transportation management in one system. Shippers manage parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, rail and international air from a single login, across 1,500+ supported connections including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Acumatica, alongside WMS and carrier systems.FreightPOP AI is the platform's intelligence layer, covering rate shopping, dispatch, tracking and freight audit. FreightPOP customers see up to 30% savings on freight spend, and 8 to 15% savings through automated invoice auditing.

Kseniia Kolupaeva

FreightPOP

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FreightPOP: AI Supply Chain Software

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FreightPOP Launches MCP Server for AI-Assistant Freight Quoting, Booking and Tracking News Provided By FreightPOP September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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