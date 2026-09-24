Christian Craighead Joined The Shawn Ryan Show To Share First-Hand Account Of Nairobi Attack

Meyli Chapin, Christian Craighead, Shawn Ryan

Shawn Ryan and Christian Craighead on The Shawn Ryan Show

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former British SAS operator Christian Craighead recently joined host Shawn Ryan on The Shawn Ryan Show to share, for the first time, a detailed personal account of his actions during the 2019 terrorist attack in Nairobi, Kenya.While in Kenya, Craighead responded to the al-Shabaab attack at Nairobi's DusitD2 complex. Acting as a one-man rescue mission, he helped save over 700 lives and neutralized the attackers-actions that earned him the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.Craighead is also the author of One Man In, where he recounts the gripping 22-hour event and how he raced to the scene to confront the unit of terrorists. Craighead's decision to respond was entirely his own. The veteran operator was off duty at his home in Nairobi when he received a call from a former British soldier caught inside the unfolding attack. Within minutes, Craighead grabbed his equipment and raced toward the DusitD2 complex. Drawing on nearly three decades of military experience, he initially entered the attack on his own before working alongside Kenyan security forces, moving through the complex to locate the terrorists and lead civilians to safety. What followed was a 22-hour ordeal involving a suicide bombing, gunfire, grenades and close-quarters engagements as Craighead and the responding forces worked to secure the sprawling complex.For years, Craighead was unable to publicly tell the complete story of what happened that day. His return to The Shawn Ryan Show fulfills a promise he made during his first appearance: that if he were ever free to share the full account, he would return to tell it. In the new interview, Craighead takes Ryan through the attack from the moments leading up to his decision to respond through entering the complex, confronting the attackers and helping civilians escape. The conversation coincides with the release of One Man In, Craighead's 224-page memoir, which provides a minute-by-minute account of the attack and the training, decisions and actions that shaped his response.One Man In is available now on all major book platforms.In this episode, Craighead is joined by American survivor Meyli Chapin, whom he saved that day. Chapin shares her firsthand experience of the attack, how Craighead saved her life, and the story of their reunion a year later.The episode is available now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and .Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or need further information:....

Cathy Cardenas

Cathy Cardenas Public Relations and Entertainment Management

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Christian Craighead Joined The Shawn Ryan Show to Share First-Hand Account of Nairobi Attack News Provided By Cathy Cardenas Public Relations and Entertainment Management September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, World & Regional



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