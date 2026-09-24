Award-Winning Honest Water Of Georgia Challenges $10,000 Whole-Home Water Filtration Quotes

Award Winning Honest Water of Georgia installs whole home water filtration systems.

The 2026 People's Choice recipient explains how premium equipment and a leaner sales model deliver a $3,492 system with standard installation.

- Grant Eilertson, Co-Founder, Honest Water of GeorgiaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Honest Water of Georgia, a family-owned whole-home water filtration company serving Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, is explaining how its $3,492 Complete Home System, including standard installation, combines premium equipment with a lower-cost buying experience. The locally owned company received the 2026 People's Choice Award in Atlanta from the Consumer Ratings Institute, a recognition based on public customer review performance.From a $9,000 Purchase to a Different Business ModelAfter paying more than $9,000 for his own family's water system, co-founder Grant Eilertson began asking why quality water treatment had to cost so much. He and best friend Ben Gower built Honest Water around a different approach: carefully selected equipment, clear pricing and no hours-long kitchen-table sales pitch."We didn't set out to build the cheapest water system. We set out to make a premium system affordable. We cut the sales overhead and markup, not the quality," said Eilertson.Instead of sending a salesperson into every home for a lengthy presentation, the company handles recommendations online and by phone and provides a written installed quote. Customers do not need a "free water test" appointment to find out what the system costs, because municipal water testing is already public information, and the in-home theatrics are just a sales tactic. Honest Water says this leaner model reduces selling costs, allowing savings to reach the homeowner.Its $3,492 price is $6,508, or approximately 65%, below a typical $10,000 installed quote from the "big nationwide companies". Actual savings depend on comparing equivalent equipment and installation scope.What Should the Best Water Filtration in Georgia Deliver?Honest Water points to three decisions homeowners cannot judge by a tank's appearance alone.Long-term reliability at the heart of the system.The control valve is the system's traffic controller: it directs water flow and the cleaning cycles that keep treatment working. Hankscraft's patented ceramic discs (as opposed to the plastic valves used by most companies) resist abrasion and corrosion, helping reduce wear and maintenance needs. The discs carry a limited lifetime manufacturer warranty. The practical benefit is a core mechanism designed for repeated use, not just initial performance.Better-tasting water, with attention to the filter material itself.Jacobi coconut-shell activated carbon helps reduce chlorine taste and odor throughout the home. Honest Water reports that, among the carbon samples it tested, Jacobi's was the only sample with no arsenic detected. That result informed its selection: the company evaluates the material coming into contact with a family's water, rather than treating every product labeled "carbon" as interchangeable. "Yes it costs us more than the cheap alternatives that other companies use, but we care about our neighbors' health," said Gower.Softening material selected for durability.Resin is the bed of tiny beads that removes calcium and magnesium hardness, helping reduce scale, mineral spots and soap scum. Honest Water uses ResinTech CG10, a 10% crosslinked resin certified through the Water Quality Association's Gold Seal program. "Crosslinked" describes internal bonds that help the beads resist physical and chemical breakdown. Gold Seal adds independent testing to applicable industry standards. The homeowner benefit is a durable, third-party-tested material doing the actual softening work.A Complete System, Not Just a TankThe $3,492 Complete Home System includes whole-home softening and carbon filtration, a tankless reverse osmosis drinking-water system, a dedicated kitchen faucet and standard professional licensed installation. The whole-home treatments address hardness, chlorine taste, disinfection byproducts and odor; the separate kitchen system provides additional filtration against microplastics, PFAS, and flouride for drinking and cooking.Honest Water also provides its Lifetime System Warranty, subject to written terms. Nonstandard installation work and optional upgrades are quoted separately. Private-well systems require a separate evaluation and recommendation."Our goal is the best value in Georgia: premium water treatment without premium markup. Every family deserves clean water at a price they can afford," Eilertson said.Homeowners can review system details and request an instant quote online or call (678) 403-6551.About Honest Water of GeorgiaHonest Water of Georgia is a locally owned water filtration and water softener installation company. It serves Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, including Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Buford, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Dacula, Braselton and Hoschton, with whole-home water treatment, reverse osmosis and well-water solutions.

Grant Eilertson

Honest Water Of Georgia

+1 678-403-6551

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Whole Home Water Filtration in North Georgia

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Award-Winning Honest Water of Georgia Challenges $10,000 Whole-Home Water Filtration Quotes News Provided By Honest Water Of Georgia September 24, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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