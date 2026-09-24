Cosmicmoondate Website Reveals Surprising Birthdate Astronomical Data

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Users Discover What Day of the Week They Were Born on and the Lunar Phase

- Victor BeerDECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beer Co. just launched their new website that allows users to find information they've probably never known their whole lives: which day of the week they were born on. The site reveals the day of the week, the lunar cycle on that day, and a multitude of powers, potentials, tendencies, and strengths associated with users' particular date and moon phase. Users are able to revel in novel, extremely accurate astronomical and astrological data that can shed light on their cosmic journey and enhance their spiritual growth.CosmicMoonDate analyzes in more depth the seven days of the week, for instance, Monday being named after the Moon itself and presenting the natural ability of those born on Monday to be reflective. Thursday is named after the Norse god of thunder, Thor, and is ruled by the largest planet, Jupiter, alluding to abundance and an openness that others appreciate. A lunar cycle, such as a full moon, is what one might expect: symbolically everything complete and revealed. A new moon is tied to new beginnings the user is able to create.The website, in essence, promotes a whole new type of astrology tied to novel factors that influence everyone ever born. Users can be inspired with oftentimes curiously precise and truthful insights to guide them in their possibly already difficult lives, allowing them to feel and welcome a new sense of direction and motivation.CosmicMoonDate also features three books written by Beer Co.'s owner, Victor Beer, that similarly explore cosmic themes: Keys to the Cosmos is a collection of speculative flash fiction, Moon Baby, about the first baby born off our planet, while Quick Guide, Dating with Confidence, focusing on achieving earthly connections. All are available via the site's Stan's Store at . Beer says,“Once I realized that such a significant factor beyond our control was largely a mystery to people, I constructed this avenue for users to delve into historically and culturally meaningful information.”Email: ... Website:

Victor Beer

Beer Co.

+1 260-442-9888

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Keys to the Cosmos: Cosmic Consciousness / Savage Nature

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CosmicMoonDate Website Reveals Surprising Birthdate Astronomical Data News Provided By Beer Co. September 24, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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