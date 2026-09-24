Federal Way Roofing Company Encourages Homeowners To Plan Ahead As Home Improvement Costs Rise

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Allied Roofing Installation Services encourages homeowners to understand their roofing needs and compare options as residential construction costs rise.

- Eliseo Carrillo Martinez, owner of Allied Roofing Installation ServicesFEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As residential construction material costs continue to rise, homeowners considering major improvements may benefit from planning ahead, particularly when it comes to their roof.Recent data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) found that residential building material prices, excluding energy, increased 5% year over year in July 2026, the largest annual increase since December 2022.More recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows higher costs for roofing-related materials. In August 2026, producer prices for prepared asphalt, tar roofing and siding products were 3.9% higher than a year earlier.For homeowners in Federal Way and surrounding communities, Allied Roofing Installation Services says rising costs reinforce the importance of understanding the condition of a roof before repairs become urgent."Planning ahead gives homeowners more time to understand what their roof actually needs and consider the options that make sense for their home and budget," said Eliseo Carrillo Martinez, owner of Allied Roofing Installation Services. "The goal isn't to replace a roof before it's necessary. It's to know where your roof stands so you can make an informed decision."Not every roofing issue requires a complete replacement. Depending on the age and condition of the roof, a repair may be enough to address a specific problem. In other cases, recurring issues or widespread deterioration may make replacement the more practical long-term option.Delaying necessary work can also change the scope of a future project. Depending on existing conditions, contractors may need to address deteriorated decking, plywood, flashing, ventilation, or other components in addition to installing new roofing materials.Allied Roofing Installation Services also encourages homeowners to look beyond the final price when comparing estimates. Proposals can differ in materials, tear-off and disposal, underlayment, flashing, ventilation, cleanup, and warranty coverage."Homeowners should feel comfortable asking exactly what is included in an estimate," said Carrillo Martinez. "Understanding the scope of work, the materials being used and the warranty behind the project makes it much easier to compare your options."Homeowners can also ask contractors to distinguish necessary work from optional upgrades, allowing them to prioritize improvements based on the needs of the home and their budget.An August survey reported by NAHB found that home builders experienced a median 6.7% increase in material costs for the same home over the previous 12 months, with nearly 73% reporting increases of up to 15%.While those figures do not mean every roofing project has increased by the same amount, they provide broader context for the rising costs facing the residential construction industry. Individual roofing costs vary based on roof size and complexity, materials, existing conditions, and the scope of work.For homeowners with an aging roof, recurring repairs or concerns about its condition, Allied Roofing Installation Services recommends starting with a professional evaluation.Understanding whether a roof needs repair, continued monitoring or replacement can provide more time to budget and compare options.For more information or to request a free estimate, visit .ABOUT ALLIED ROOFING INSTALLATION SERVICESAllied Roofing Installation Services is a locally owned and operated roofing contractor based in Federal Way, Washington. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company provides residential and commercial roof repair and replacement, as well as siding and gutter installation. Allied Roofing Installation Services is licensed and insured and serves customers throughout Federal Way and communities across King and Pierce counties.

Allison Woslager

Integrity PNW

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Federal Way Roofing Company Encourages Homeowners to Plan Ahead as Home Improvement Costs Rise News Provided By Integrity PNW September 24, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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