Omega Law Group Helps Local Families Prepare For The School Year Through Pablove Back-To-School Event

As families across Southern California prepare for a new school year, Omega Law Group stepped in to help make that transition a little easier.

- Robin Saghian, Omega Law Group Founding PartnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On August 6, 2026, Omega Law Group served as the main sponsor of Pablove 's Back-to-School Supply Drive, helping provide children and families affected by childhood cancer with school supplies, snacks, food, entertainment, and an afternoon dedicated to community and connection.Through its sponsorship, Omega Law Group provided backpacks filled with essential school supplies, including notebooks, binders, pencils, erasers, highlighters, and more. The firm also provided back-to-school snacks for families attending the event, helping ensure children had some of the essentials they needed as they prepared to return to school.The event offered much more than school supplies. Families enjoyed a free photo booth, entertainment, and food served at the event, including Jersey Mike's and Raising Cane's. Children also participated in a raffle with prizes throughout the event, creating an afternoon filled with activities, excitement, and opportunities for families to spend time together.The event was hosted by Pablove, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer. Pablove provides programs designed to give children creative outlets and moments of joy during an incredibly challenging time. One of its signature programs, Pablove Shutterbugs, gives children with cancer the opportunity to explore photography as an artistic outlet, encouraging creativity and self-expression.For Omega Law Group, supporting the Back-to-School Supply Drive reflects the firm's continued commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.“We were honored to be the main sponsor of this event and to have the opportunity to give back to local families,” said Robin Saghian, Omega Law Group Founding Partner.“Being able to provide children with backpacks and school supplies while helping create a day where families could come together, enjoy themselves, and feel supported was incredibly meaningful to our team.”A Firm Built Around Helping OthersGiving back to the community is part of a larger commitment at Omega Law Group. The firm was founded by Robin Saghian, Edwin Saghian, Gabriella Mossavar-Rahmani, and Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani, who came together with a shared goal of helping people navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives and providing them with strong legal representation when they need it most.Today, Omega Law Group has grown to include more than 25 attorneys and over 200 legal professionals, allowing the firm to provide clients with a broad team of legal professionals supporting their cases.The firm's leadership has continued to expand with Lourdes De Armas, who serves alongside founding partners Robin Saghian, Edwin Saghian, Gabriella Mossavar-Rahmani, and Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani. Together, the partners lead a growing team focused on advocating for clients and serving the communities where they live and work.While Omega Law Group's primary work is advocating for clients through the legal system, the firm also believes in showing up for its community outside of the courtroom. Its support of Pablove's Back-to-School Supply Drive is one example of the firm's broader commitment to helping local families.For families navigating the challenges of childhood cancer, the start of a new school year can bring additional financial and emotional pressures. By helping provide school essentials and supporting a community-centered event, Omega Law Group and Pablove were able to offer practical support while giving children an opportunity to enjoy a day focused on them.Omega Law Group continues to support charitable organizations, community programs, and initiatives that make a difference in the lives of local families. The firm is proud to use its resources not only to advocate for clients, but also to contribute to the communities it serves.About Omega Law GroupOmega Law Group is a California and Texas-based law firm representing clients in personal injury, employment law, elder abuse, and other areas of civil litigation. The firm has grown to more than 25 attorneys and over 200 legal professionals working together to support clients throughout their legal matters.Founded by Robin Saghian, Edwin Saghian, Gabriella Mossavar-Rahmani, and Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani, Omega Law Group was built around a shared goal of helping people and families when they need support the most.Original Source

Jasmine Del Toro

Omega Law Group

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Omega Law Group Helps Local Families Prepare for the School Year Through Pablove Back-to-School Event News Provided By Jasmine Del Toro, Omega Law Group September 24, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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