Scrap SIR In Karnataka: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday called for scrapping the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls in the State, warning that genuine voters, especially from poor and disadvantaged sections, could be excluded.

In a statement, Shivakumar said the SIR exercise raised serious concerns about how electoral rolls were being revised across states.

“Karnataka must not be subjected to an exercise that can leave genuine voters out of the electoral process, especially the poor and disadvantaged,” he said, stressing that protecting every citizen's right to vote was essential to safeguarding democracy.

He demanded that the SIR process be scrapped and a fresh, comprehensive revision of electoral data undertaken.

“The right to vote is the right to live,” the Chief Minister said, urging the Election Commission to safeguard this fundamental right and calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on moral grounds.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar reiterated his demand for the CEC's resignation and said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also raised their voices in defence of voting rights.

He alleged attempts to misuse ordinary citizens' voting rights for political purposes.

“Similar attempts have been made in West Bengal, Bihar and several other states. Now they are trying to do the same everywhere, including Karnataka. I had also requested the Election Commission yesterday to give more time,” he said.

Referring to differences among Election Commission members, Shivakumar claimed the autonomy given to the poll panel was being misused.

“When a majority of the members do not agree with an opinion, a decision cannot be imposed unilaterally. It would be better if the Chief Election Commissioner voluntarily resigns on moral grounds,” he said.

He emphasised that the issue was not about Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes but about every citizen's right to vote.

“Nobody can suppress that right,” he said.

Referring to Forms 6, 7 and 8 used in the electoral roll revision process, Shivakumar questioned how the current exercise was being conducted, alleging it could particularly affect illiterate and disadvantaged sections of society.

“This is not merely a matter of opinion. It is a fundamental right. This is the voice of the commoner,” he said.

He added that the issue should be debated on a larger platform, including in Parliament.

He opposed any alleged pressure or intimidation of officials in different states in the name of the Election Commission.

“We want a fresh SIR to be conducted. Everyone should be given their rights. The situation must be reviewed comprehensively to ensure the right to every vote, and the electoral data must be re-examined,” Shivakumar said.