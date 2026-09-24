ED Files Chargesheet Against Man In Raipur Smart City Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Sep 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Raipur Zonal Office has filed a charge sheet before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Krishna Kumar Shrivastava, also known as KK Srivastava, for alleged money-laundering offences.

The charge sheet was filed on September 23.

On September 22, the ED had issued a PAO (Provisional Attachment Order) attaching movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.25 crore belonging to the accused.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered at Telibandha Police Station in Raipur, and a subsequent charge sheet filed by Chhattisgarh Police against KK Srivastava and others for offences of cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

According to the ED, in June 2023, Srivastava induced the proprietor of M/s Rawat Associates to part with Rs 15 crore by falsely representing that a Raipur Smart City project worth around Rs 500 crore was available for sub-contract and that the amount was required as performance security.

The Rs 15 crore was transferred to five bank accounts, the details of which were shared through WhatsApp.

Investigation revealed that these bank accounts had been opened fraudulently without the knowledge of the purported account holders.

The entities concerned were found not to exist at their registered addresses.

The proceeds of crime were layered through a network of shell and conduit entities and ultimately remitted outside India under fictitious commercial descriptions, including freight charges and container leasing, to beneficiaries located in Dubai (The UAE), Hong Kong, China and Singapore.

Of the Rs 15 crore cheated, an amount of Rs 3.4 crore was returned to the victim from tainted and layered funds projected as genuine repayment, while Rs 11.6 crore remained unrefunded.

During the investigation, Krishna Kumar Shrivastava was arrested on July 30, 2026, under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002.

He was produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Raipur, which remanded him to ED custody.

After due process, properties worth Rs 3.25 crore were provisionally attached.

The charge sheet seeks his prosecution for the offence of money laundering under the PMLA, 2002.

Further investigation is underway.