MP CM Mohan Yadav, Nitin Gadkari To Launch 351 Buses On Friday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday evening visited the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, and reviewed preparations for the launch of the 'Mukhya Mantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' scheduled for Friday.

CM Yadav and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will flag off 351 buses on September 25, marking the launch of the service aimed at improving direct bus connectivity between cities and villages across the state.

The service is being launched as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', observed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The initiative aimed to provide more convenient and accessible public transport to citizens, with the network to be expanded in phases to towns and districts across Madhya Pradesh.

Public Transport Returns After 21 Years

Speaking to ANI after reviewing the preparations, CM Yadav said the state was restarting public transport bus services after 21 years.“Tomorrow will be a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. Under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' being observed from September 17 to October 17 to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a major decision is being taken. The Madhya Pradesh government is restarting public transport bus services 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' after 21 years,” the CM said.

A 'Unique Model' with Modern Buses

He added,“This is a unique model under which technologically advanced e-bus services to all kinds of buses equipped with facilities will gradually be taken to almost every town and district. Along with passenger convenience and transportation, basic public facilities, bus stops, bus stands and the electronic resources required will be provided.”

The Chief Minister said the initiative assumes significance as Madhya Pradesh has more than five lakh kilometres of roads and has grown into a large state with its own public transport infrastructure.“For us, it is a matter of good fortune that after our government was formed, two metro services also started in our state. We have fulfilled the long-standing gap in road transport by bringing public transport buses back onto the roads. I extend my congratulations to the people of the state on this public bus transport service,” CM Yadav said.

He said the expansion of public transport would cater to the growing need for connectivity as infrastructure such as electricity, water and roads has improved across villages and other parts of the state.

Connecting Pilgrimage Destinations

“There are city buses, buses within the state and buses operating outside the state. There will also be luxury buses through which we will connect all our pilgrimage destinations, from Jagannath Puri in Odisha to Rameswaram, Mathura and further to the Char Dham, as well as ensure connectivity to metropolitan cities,” the Chief Minister said.

Describing the initiative as a major decision for road transport, CM Yadav stressed that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would join the launch programme in Bhopal.“This is a very big decision. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari ji will join us for this programme. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, I welcome him to Bhopal and hope that this major decision in road transport will be appreciated by the people,” he said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlights that the government undertakes various development projects, but some initiatives bring happiness to everyone and it is one such major work. (ANI)

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