India's National Security Must Look Beyond Geographical Borders: Rajnath

National Security Beyond Geographical Borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that India's national security strategy must look beyond traditional geographical borders, asserting that enhanced defence readiness is needed. Speaking at News18 Defcon 2026, Singh said,“National security should not be looked at from geographical limits; this is a parameter fallacy... The threat boundary has become fluid even as borders are fixed... If we need to strengthen national security, we need to understand how security challenges are changing,” Singh said.

"To strengthen national security, we need to understand changing security challenges."

Changing Security Challenges

“Defence security, drones, and cybersecurity have become a topic of conversation among the common man,” he added.

Shift in India's Strategic Thinking

Highlighting that India's hard and soft power can be "complementary", not substitutes, Singh said the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had acknowledged that India was“living in a bubble”, but following leaders failed to act on the situation.

“We had a false consensus in our strategy,” said Singh.

“Strategic thinking has never had a problem of wisdom in India,” Singh said, adding that India's strategic thinking had changed since 2014.“We have had a change of thinking since 2014. We have power of argument and argument of power,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks came as he emphasised the need to address changing security challenges and the need for future-ready armed forces. (ANI)

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