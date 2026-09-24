George Russell Wins 2Nd Practice Session At Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 12:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Mercedes driver George Russell finished the second practice session in the first place at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend 's correspondent reports from the race venue.

His teammate Kimi Antonelli finished second, while Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen came in third.

Thus, based on the results of the second practice session at the Baku City Circuit, the top three consisted of Russell, Antonelli, and Verstappen.

In the first practice session held earlier today, Mercedes driver George Russell finished first, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen second, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc third.

The main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 26.

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16:00

The second practice session for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started at the Baku City Circuit, Trend 's correspondent reports from the race venue.

The second practice session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and will continue until 17:00.

During the session, drivers will familiarize themselves further with the track characteristics, test car setups, and prepare for the remainder of the race weekend.

In the first practice session held today, Mercedes driver George Russell finished first, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen second, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc third.

The main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 26.

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13:48

Mercedes team driver George Russell has finished the first practice session in the first place at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend 's correspondent reports from the race venue.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen finished second, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came in third.

Thus, based on the results of the first practice session at the Baku City Circuit, the top three consisted of Russell, Verstappen, and Leclerc.

The next Formula 1 free practice session as part of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin today at 16:00 and run until 17:00.

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12:50

The first free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started at the Baku City Circuit, Trend 's correspondent reports from the race venue.

The first practice session began at 12:30 p.m. and will continue until 1:30 p.m. During the session, drivers will familiarize themselves with the track, check their car setups, and prepare for the remainder of the race weekend.

Another free practice session is scheduled for today. The second session will start at 4:00 p.m. and run until 5:00 p.m. The main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 26.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is being held for the 10th time this year.

The first Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit was held in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. Since 2017, the event has been held as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. The race was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baku City Circuit is 6.003 kilometers long. Drivers will complete 51 laps in the main race, covering more than 306 kilometers. The track runs counterclockwise and features 20 corners.

The Baku circuit is known for its narrow streets, long straights, and barriers positioned close to the track. Along the section running beside the Old City walls, the track narrows to 7.6 meters, leaving drivers little room for error.

Baku is also known for producing unexpected results. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are among the drivers who have won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix twice. Verstappen won in Baku in 2022 and 2025, while Perez crossed the finish line first in 2021 and 2023.

This time, championship leader Kimi Antonelli arrives in Baku with an 81-point lead. The Mercedes driver has won eight of the first 14 races of the season and also took first place at the most recent round in Madrid.

This year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also feature a different Formula 2 format. Baku is the only round this season where Formula 2 serves as the sole support series. The schedule includes two qualifying sessions on Thursday, a sprint race and the first feature race on Friday, and the second feature race on Saturday.

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Azərbaycan Qran-Prisi: İkinci sərbəst yürüşün də qalibi Rassel oldu (YENİLƏNİB)

Bakı. Trend:

Formula 1 üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin ikinci sərbəst yürüş sessiyası başa çatıb.

Trend -in yarış ərazisinə ezam olunan müxbirinin xəbərinə görə, "Mercedes" komandasının pilotu Corc Rassel sessiyanı birinci pillədə başa vurub.

Onun komanda yoldaşı Kimi Antonelli ikinci, "Red Bull Racing" pilotu Maks Ferstappen isə üçüncü olub.

Beləliklə, Bakı Şəhər Halqasındakı ikinci sınaq yürüşünün nəticələrinə əsasən, ilk üçlük Rassel, Antonelli və Ferstappendən ibarət olub.

Xatırladaq ki, bu gün baş tutan ilk sərbəst yürüşdə "Mercedes" komandasının pilotu Corc Rassel finişə birinci, "Red Bull Racing" pilotu Maks Ferstappen ikinci, "Ferrari" pilotu Şarl Lekler isə üçüncü çatıb.

Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin əsas yarışı isə sentyabrın 26-da keçiriləcək.

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16:00

Bakı Şəhər Halqasında Formula 1 üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin ikinci sərbəst yürüş sessiyası start götürüb.

Trend -in yarış ərazisinə ezam olunan müxbirinin xəbərinə görə, ikinci sərbəst yürüş saat 16:00-da başlayıb və 17:00-dək davam edəcək.

Sessiya çərçivəsində pilotlar trasın xüsusiyyətlərini daha yaxından öyrənəcək, bolidlərin sazlanmasını yoxlayacaq və yarışın qalan hissəsi üçün hazırlıq aparacaqlar.

Xatırladaq ki, bu gün baş tutan ilk sərbəst yürüşdə "Mercedes" komandasının pilotu Corc Rassel finişə birinci, "Red Bull Racing" pilotu Maks Ferstappen ikinci, "Ferrari" pilotu Şarl Lekler isə üçüncü çatıb.

Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin əsas yarışı isə sentyabrın 26-da keçiriləcək.

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13:30

Formula 1 üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin ilk sərbəst yürüş sessiyası başa çatıb.

Trend -in yarış ərazisinə ezam olunan müxbirinin xəbərinə görə, "Mercedes" komandasının pilotu Corc Rassel sessiyanı birinci pillədə başa vurub.

"Red Bull Racing" pilotu Maks Ferstappen ikinci, "Ferrari" pilotu Şarl Lekler isə üçüncü olub.

Beləliklə, Bakı Şəhər Halqasındakı ilk sınaq yürüşünün nəticələrinə əsasən, ilk üçlük Rassel, Ferstappen və Leklerdən ibarət olub.

Azərbaycan Qran-Prisi çərçivəsində Formula 1 üzrə növbəti sərbəst yürüş bu gün saat 16:00-da başlayacaq və 17:00-dək davam edəcək.

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12:30

Bakı Şəhər Halqasında Formula 1 üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin ilk sərbəst yürüş sessiyası start götürüb.

Trend -in yarış ərazisinə ezam olunan müxbirinin xəbərinə görə, ilk sərbəst yürüş saat 12:30-da başlayıb və 13:30-dək davam edəcək.

Sessiya çərçivəsində pilotlar trasın xüsusiyyətlərini daha yaxından öyrənəcək, bolidlərin sazlanmasını yoxlayacaq və yarışın qalan hissəsi üçün hazırlıq aparacaqlar.

Bu gün Formula 1 proqramında daha bir sərbəst yürüş sessiyası da nəzərdə tutulub. İkinci sərbəst yürüş saat 16:00-da başlayacaq və 17:00-dək davam edəcək.

Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin əsas yarışı isə sentyabrın 26-da keçiriləcək.

Məlumat üçün bildirək ki, Bakıda keçiriləcək Formula 1 Azərbaycan Qran-Prisi bu il 10-cu dəfə təşkil olunur.

Bakı Şəhər Halqasında ilk Formula 1 yarışı 2016-cı ildə Avropa Qran-Prisi adı ilə keçirilib, 2017-ci ildən isə mərhələ Azərbaycan Qran-Prisi kimi Formula 1 təqvimində yer alır. Yalnız 2020-ci ildə COVID-19 pandemiyası səbəbindən yarış keçirilməyib.

Bakı Şəhər Halqasının uzunluğu 6 kilometrdir. Pilotlar əsas yarışda 51 dövrə tamamlayaraq 306 kilometrdən çox məsafə qət edəcəklər. Saat əqrəbinin əksi istiqamətində hərəkət edilən tras 20 döngədən ibarətdir.

Bakı yarışı dar küçələri, uzun düzlükləri və baryerlərin trasa yaxın yerləşməsi ilə seçilir. İçərişəhər divarları boyunca uzanan hissədə yolun eni 7,6 metrədək azalır ki, bu da pilotlar üçün səhv imkanlarını minimuma endirir.

Bakı həmçinin gözlənilməz nəticələri ilə tanınır. İndiyədək Azərbaycan Qran-Prisini iki dəfə qazanan pilotlar arasında Serxio Peres və Maks Ferstappen yer alır. Ferstappen 2022 və 2025-ci illərdə, Peres isə 2021 və 2023-cü illərdə Bakıda finiş xəttini birinci keçib.

Bu dəfə çempionatın lideri Kimi Antonelli Bakı mərhələsinə 81 xallıq üstünlüklə gəlir. Mercedes pilotu mövsümün ilk 14 yarışından səkkizində qalib gəlib və sonuncu mərhələdə – Madriddə də birinci olub.

Azərbaycan Qran-Prisinin builki mərhələsində Formula 2 üzrə də fərqli format tətbiq olunacaq. Bakı bu mövsüm Formula 2-nin yeganə dəstək seriyası olduğu mərhələdir və burada cümə axşamı iki sıralama sessiyası, cümə günü sprint və ilk əsas yarış, şənbə günü isə ikinci əsas yarış keçiriləcək.