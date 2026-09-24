Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Trugolf Holdings, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired TruGolf securities between September 10, 2025 and May 20, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/trugolf-holdings-inc-trug-class_action_lawsuit.

TruGolf Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Series A preferred investors were actively converting their preferred shares into increasing numbers of Class A shares at floating and ratcheting conversion prices, resulting in significant ongoing dilution;

(2) TruGolf had real-time knowledge of this conversion activity and resulting dilution;

(3) the Company had sufficient information to quantify and disclose the extent and potential impact of the Series A conversions despite stating that it was unable to do so;

(4) TruGolf reported materially inaccurate and inconsistent Class A shares outstanding, including overstating its outstanding shares by approximately 52% in its April 15, 2026 Form 10-K;

(5) the Company failed to adequately disclose the scale and foreseeable consequences of the Class A share issuances, including the risk of continued dilution and Nasdaq listing noncompliance;

(6) TruGolf omitted certain investors with reported beneficial ownership exceeding 5% from its disclosures; and

(7) the Company failed to fully disclose the economic terms and dilutive impact of its Series A Preferred Stock.

When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What's Next for TruGolf Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/trugolf-holdings-inc-trug-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in TruGolf you have until September 28, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to TruGolf Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for TruGolf Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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