Senior Innovation Awards Announces Winners Of Inaugural 2026 Awards Program
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Senior Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform honoring excellence and innovation throughout the senior care and aging industries, today announced the featured winners of its inaugural awards program.
The Senior Innovation Awards recognize outstanding companies, products, services and organizations helping improve the health, safety, independence and overall quality of life of older adults. The program encompasses the complete senior care ecosystem, including senior living, home care, aging-in-place, health and wellness, mobility, nutrition, caregiving, accessibility, cognitive engagement and operational services.
“The senior care industry is entering a transformative period as organizations respond to a rapidly growing population of older adults and increasingly complex care needs,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of the Independent Innovation Awards.“What stood out among our inaugural winners was their ability to combine meaningful innovation with a genuine understanding of the people they serve. From solutions that support aging-in-place and caregiver well-being to advancements in mobility, health, senior living and daily independence, these winners are helping establish a higher standard for how we support older adults and their families. We are proud to recognize them as the inaugural class of Senior Innovation Awards winners.”
The inaugural awards attracted thousands of nominations from established organizations, emerging companies and industry leaders serving older adults, caregivers and senior care providers. Entries were evaluated by an independent panel of industry professionals based on quality and execution, practical impact, safety and reliability, overall benefits and contribution to the senior care industry.
The featured winners of the inaugural 2026 Senior Innovation Awards are:
CAREGIVING & SUPPORT
Care Coordination Platform of the Year: Visiting Angelas
Caregiver Support Product of the Year: The Riser, EMS Innovations
Remote Monitoring Solution of the Year: GrandCare Systems
Respite Care Service of the Year: No Minimum & Respite Stay Option, Senior Living Residences
COGNITIVE & ENGAGEMENT
Cognitive Training Product of the Year: Project Love Meter, Accushield
Social Engagement Product of the Year: Longevity Day Club, Merritt Island
DAILY LIVING & MOBILITY
Bathroom Safety Product of the Year: UpRiser, Vital Fjord's
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Power Mobility Product of the Year: Hoveround
Overall Health Product of the Year: SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®
MARKETPLACE
Senior Company of the Year: Brookdale Senior Living
Senior Product of the Year: Invacare
Senior Service Company of the Year: Meals on Wheels
OPERATOR & COMPANY EXCELLENCE
Independent Senior Living Operator of the Year: Amore Care
Senior Living Company of the Year: Atria Senior Living
Senior Living Real Estate Developer of the Year: Meritage Homes
PERSONAL CARE & HYGIENE
Hygiene Support Product of the Year: Seventh Generation
Incontinence Product of the Year: Medline
SENIOR LIVING & COMMUNITY
Assisted Living Community of the Year: Orchard Crest Retirement
Community Engagement Program of the Year: Past Meets Present Initiative, Armbrook Village
Memory Care Community of the Year: Longview Adult Family Home
Senior Housing Design of the Year: INSIDE Nature
Senior Living Wellness Program of the Year: A Paradise for Parents
SERVICE & OPERATIONS EXCELLENCE
Rehabilitation & Recovery Provider of the Year: Amedisys
Senior Living Dining Services Provider of the Year: Nutrition Management Services Co.
Senior Living Training Provider of the Year: Nevvon Caregiver Education Platform
TRANSPORTATION & ACCESSIBILITY
Mobility Transport Innovation of the Year: Mobility Ventures
Travel Accessibility Product of the Year: TravelScoot
About the Senior Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Senior Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within senior care and aging-related industries. The Senior Innovation Awards provide public recognition for achievements throughout senior living, home care, aging-in-place, health and wellness, daily living and mobility, nutrition, caregiving, accessibility, cognitive engagement, community operations and related services.
For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Senior Innovation Awards
Travis Grant
...
949.667.4475
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