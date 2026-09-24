Senior Innovation Awards Announces Winners Of Inaugural 2026 Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Awards Program Recognizes the Companies, Products, Services and Organizations Advancing Senior Care, Aging-in-Place and Quality of Life for Older Adults

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Senior Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform honoring excellence and innovation throughout the senior care and aging industries, today announced the featured winners of its inaugural awards program.

The Senior Innovation Awards recognize outstanding companies, products, services and organizations helping improve the health, safety, independence and overall quality of life of older adults. The program encompasses the complete senior care ecosystem, including senior living, home care, aging-in-place, health and wellness, mobility, nutrition, caregiving, accessibility, cognitive engagement and operational services.

“The senior care industry is entering a transformative period as organizations respond to a rapidly growing population of older adults and increasingly complex care needs,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of the Independent Innovation Awards.“What stood out among our inaugural winners was their ability to combine meaningful innovation with a genuine understanding of the people they serve. From solutions that support aging-in-place and caregiver well-being to advancements in mobility, health, senior living and daily independence, these winners are helping establish a higher standard for how we support older adults and their families. We are proud to recognize them as the inaugural class of Senior Innovation Awards winners.”

The inaugural awards attracted thousands of nominations from established organizations, emerging companies and industry leaders serving older adults, caregivers and senior care providers. Entries were evaluated by an independent panel of industry professionals based on quality and execution, practical impact, safety and reliability, overall benefits and contribution to the senior care industry.

The featured winners of the inaugural 2026 Senior Innovation Awards are:

CAREGIVING & SUPPORT

Care Coordination Platform of the Year: Visiting Angelas

Caregiver Support Product of the Year: The Riser, EMS Innovations

Remote Monitoring Solution of the Year: GrandCare Systems

Respite Care Service of the Year: No Minimum & Respite Stay Option, Senior Living Residences

COGNITIVE & ENGAGEMENT

Cognitive Training Product of the Year: Project Love Meter, Accushield

Social Engagement Product of the Year: Longevity Day Club, Merritt Island

DAILY LIVING & MOBILITY

Bathroom Safety Product of the Year: UpRiser, Vital Fjord's

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Power Mobility Product of the Year: Hoveround

Overall Health Product of the Year: SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®



MARKETPLACE

Senior Company of the Year: Brookdale Senior Living

Senior Product of the Year: Invacare

Senior Service Company of the Year: Meals on Wheels

OPERATOR & COMPANY EXCELLENCE

Independent Senior Living Operator of the Year: Amore Care

Senior Living Company of the Year: Atria Senior Living

Senior Living Real Estate Developer of the Year: Meritage Homes

PERSONAL CARE & HYGIENE

Hygiene Support Product of the Year: Seventh Generation

Incontinence Product of the Year: Medline

SENIOR LIVING & COMMUNITY

Assisted Living Community of the Year: Orchard Crest Retirement

Community Engagement Program of the Year: Past Meets Present Initiative, Armbrook Village

Memory Care Community of the Year: Longview Adult Family Home

Senior Housing Design of the Year: INSIDE Nature

Senior Living Wellness Program of the Year: A Paradise for Parents

SERVICE & OPERATIONS EXCELLENCE

Rehabilitation & Recovery Provider of the Year: Amedisys

Senior Living Dining Services Provider of the Year: Nutrition Management Services Co.

Senior Living Training Provider of the Year: Nevvon Caregiver Education Platform

TRANSPORTATION & ACCESSIBILITY

Mobility Transport Innovation of the Year: Mobility Ventures

Travel Accessibility Product of the Year: TravelScoot

About the Senior Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Senior Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within senior care and aging-related industries. The Senior Innovation Awards provide public recognition for achievements throughout senior living, home care, aging-in-place, health and wellness, daily living and mobility, nutrition, caregiving, accessibility, cognitive engagement, community operations and related services.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Senior Innovation Awards

Travis Grant

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949.667.4475