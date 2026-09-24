Appfolio And Column Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Financial Operations For Real Estate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings Column's next-generation banking capabilities within the AppFolio Performance Platform, helping property managers run their finances with confidence









SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today named Column N.A., Member FDIC, a nationally chartered bank built for modern fiduciaries, as its featured banking partner, an exclusive designation.

Through the partnership, AppFolio customers will gain access to new financial capabilities built for property management within the AppFolio Performance Platform - available only through Column. Full details will be announced at FUTURE: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, in San Diego.

Property managers are increasingly financial partners to their owners, expected to deliver faster access to funds, timely visibility, strong controls, and detailed reporting. Yet property management and banking systems have remained disconnected, leaving finance teams to bridge the gap through manual reconciliation and fragmented payment workflows. By bringing AppFolio's trusted real estate data, accounting intelligence, and AI-powered workflows together with Column's advanced bank core, ledger, and payments technology, the companies are laying the foundation for intelligent financial operations.

“Property managers run their business in one system while their money sits in another, and every gap between the two gets closed by someone on a finance team, by hand, after the fact. Column built its own core and ledger, so the bank can connect straight into the platform rather than sit behind it. When the bank and the books share the same data, operators act on what's happening today instead of reconstructing last month. That's the standard we're setting for financial operations on the AppFolio Performance Platform,” said Adam Feinstein, senior vice president of product at AppFolio.

Column built and operates its own core banking platform, ledger, and Federal Reserve connections. The bank processes more than $4.5 trillion in transaction volume annually and provides banking infrastructure to companies including Mercury, Ramp, and Wise. Its dedicated property management banking team pairs real estate trust accounts with relationship managers and customer engineers who understand property management workflows and compliance requirements.

“Column was built so banking can move at the speed of technology. AppFolio's AI-native Performance Platform turns trusted real estate data into intelligent action; Column brings the regulated accounts, ledger, and payment infrastructure that extend that action into the movement of money. Together, we're creating a future where owner payments move faster, books stay current, and finance teams can focus their expertise on owners, strategy, and growth,” said George Cheng, GM and Head of Vertical Banking at Column.

“AppFolio has been a trusted technology partner as MAXX Property Management has grown, and this integration with Column brings our banking and property operations into a more connected process. It gives our accounting team cleaner information and greater confidence in the numbers, so we can scale while keeping operations smooth for our team. That's the kind of real performance we're building toward,” said Corey Bohner, principal broker and owner of MAXX Property Management.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

About Column

Column N.A., Member FDIC, is a nationally chartered bank built from the ground up for businesses with complex fiduciary responsibilities, from fintech platforms moving money at scale to property managers safeguarding client funds. Founded by Plaid co-founder William Hockey, Column built its own core, ledger, and technology stack without legacy banking middleware. Today, Column processes more than $4.5 trillion in annual transaction volume and provides banking infrastructure to companies including Brex, Ramp, Rippling, Wise, Mercury, and Flex. Column's dedicated property management banking team brings that same infrastructure to trust-account management, owner disbursements, reconciliation, and real-time financial operations. Learn more at column.com/property-management.

For more information, please contact:

AppFolio

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