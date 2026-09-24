Oxide Computer Company And Carahsoft Partner To Bring On-Premise Cloud Computing To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Oxide Cloud Computer, Purpose-Built Rack-Scale Infrastructure, Now Available to Government Agencies Through Carahsoft and Its Reseller Partners

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxide Computer Company, the on-premise cloud computing company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Carahsoft will act as Oxide's Master Government Aggregator®, to make the Oxide Cloud Computer available to Public Sector customers through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Public Sector organizations are seeking new options to accelerate modernization of their IT infrastructure while maintaining control over their data and operations inside environments they own,” said Steve Tuck, Co-Founder and CEO at Oxide.“By partnering with Carahsoft, we can deliver the power of cloud computing to Federal, State and Local Governments through their established procurement channels.”

Oxide is the industry's first rack-scale system that integrates advanced computing hardware and cloud control plane software to deliver cloud computing within an organization's own data center or colocation facility. Oxide provides a vertically integrated system, operational within hours of delivery. The Cloud Computer provides elastic compute, storage and networking through first-class APIs, CLI and a web console, enabling developers and cloud infrastructure teams to provision compute in a self-service fashion rather than reacting to IT tickets or leaning on manual configuration scripts.

Oxide's Cloud Computer provides critical Government capabilities including hardware root of trust, an auditable open source software stack and eliminates dependency on third-party virtualization licensing. The platform supports workloads spanning Agentic AI, High-Performance Computing, classified data processing and general-purpose IT operations.

“With the addition of Oxide to our portfolio, we are expanding our ability to support agencies seeking to deploy modern, cloud-native infrastructure on premise,” said Erica Raymond, Director for Infrastructure Solutions at Carahsoft.“Oxide's approach to rack-scale computing fills a critical gap for Government customers who need the agility of cloud but require data sovereignty and operational control that only owned infrastructure can provide. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping agencies across the Public Sector accelerate their IT modernization efforts.”

Oxide's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 964-7379 or ....

About Oxide Computer Company

Oxide Computer Company is the creator of the world's first commercial cloud computer, a rack-scale system with fully unified hardware and software, purpose-built to deliver hyperscale cloud computing to on-premises data centers. With Oxide, enterprises and Government agencies can realize the economic and operational benefits of cloud ownership, accessing the same self-service development experience of public cloud without the public cloud cost. Oxide empowers developers to build, run and operate any application with enhanced security, latency and control, freeing organizations to focus IT operations on strategic initiatives. To learn more, visit oxide.computer.

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Hardware, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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