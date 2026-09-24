Cricut® Launches A New Category With The All-New Cricut Stickerpixtm Line, Bringing Personalized Sticker Making Into Its Creativity Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With new Cricut StickerPix Print + CutTM and Cricut StickerPix PrintTM, users can make custom stickers and photo prints - at home, in minutes

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SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) today announced Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut and Cricut StickerPix Print, marking the brand's launch into a new category of at-home sticker making and photo printing. For the first time, Cricut is giving people a complete creative toolkit to easily turn their ideas, designs, and personal photos into custom stickers, prints, labels, and photo cards they can hold, share, and use in everyday life. Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut takes the experience from print to finished custom sticker - printing, laminating, and precision cutting in one machine - while Cricut StickerPix Print prints and laminates on pre-cut sticker sheets to create personalized photo prints, stickers, and labels. Both machines make it easy to create right from home, in minutes.

Cricut StickerPix machines sit at the intersection of three powerful trends shaping how people create and express themselves today. Our phones and devices hold more photos and memories than ever, but most rarely make it beyond the screen. Stickers have become a visual language for self-expression and community building, fueled by social media and other online spaces. And Cricut is leading the way in creating entirely new ways to transform these everyday photos into art, designs, and memorable creations.

“Cricut StickerPix brings these trends together and makes it incredibly easy to turn what's on your screen into something you can hold, share, and make your own,” said Ashish Arora, CEO at Cricut.“Cricut has always been about helping people turn their ideas into something personal and real, and we are so excited to make that even easier with the launch of this new machine line.”

Introducing Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut and Cricut StickerPix Print: An All-in-One Way to Make Custom Stickers and Photo Prints



Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut is an all-in-one machine that turns personalized designs into custom stickers through one seamless process: printing, laminating, and precision cutting custom shapes. Users can also make photo prints, photo cards, and custom-cut labels.

Using thermal dye-sublimation technology, it produces high-resolution, ultra-vivid prints that are water-, scratch-, and fade-resistant, so creations are made to last. A built-in fine-point blade delivers precise, clean edges on every custom sticker shape.

Cricut StickerPix Print brings the same vivid dye-sublimation technology and print shop quality to a streamlined making experience for creating custom pre-cut stickers and labels,* photo prints, and photo cards. Pre-cut stickers are available in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Designed for Everyday Moments



Both machines are compact enough to fit anywhere in the home and connect to Design Space® on mobile and desktop. Users can start with their own photos or ideas, personalize editable templates, use AI-powered capabilities, or choose from a library of more than 1.8 million sticker images from hundreds of original artists* - then send their creation directly to their machine to make it real in minutes.

Cricut StickerPix represents the next expansion of the brand's creativity platform beyond cutting, giving people another way to turn personal ideas into meaningful, real-world creations through one connected ecosystem powered by Design Space®. By adding photo and sticker printers to the platform, Cricut is making it possible to bring even more everyday moments to life.

Availability and Pricing



Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut and Cricut StickerPix Print will be available beginning September 24, 2026. For the first week following launch, Cricut StickerPix machines will be available exclusively at Cricut.com and Michaels.

“At Michaels, our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration, and we're always looking for new ways to help our customers make creativity part of their everyday lives,” said Chuck Smith, Senior Vice President at Michaels.“As the first retailer to launch Cricut StickerPix, we're excited to give our customers early access to this new way to personalize the things they use and love. Through hands-on experiences in our stores and inspiration from our creator community, we're helping customers discover how easy and fun it can be to turn everyday moments into something uniquely their own.”

Prices:



Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut: starting at $299 USD Cricut StickerPix Print: starting at $169 USD

For more information, visit the Cricut Blog.

*Cricut StickerPixTM machines require compatible computer or mobile device with Bluetooth® wireless and high-speed internet connection - system requirements may change. Compatible materials & accessories sold separately. For Cricut StickerPix Print machines, pre-cut stickers compatible with Cricut Sticker Sheets only. Full content library & certain software features (like Cricut AI) require paid Cricut AccessTM subscription. See cricut.com for details, terms, and conditions.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut Design Space is the software experience that powers Cricut's ecosystem of products and services. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines – the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut JoyTM family – accompanied by an extensive line of Cricut heat presses like Cricut EasyPress®, the all-new Cricut StickerPixTM line, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing products and services, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

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