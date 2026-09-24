Laurent-Perrier: Press Release - Capital Reduction By Cancellation Of Own Shares

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Laurent-Perrier Group Tours-sur-Marne, 24 September 2026

Press release

Capital reduction by cancellation of own shares

In accordance with the authorisations granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 July 2026, the Management Board decided, on 24 September 2026:

to proceed with the cancellation of all shares of the company Laurent-Perrier (the“”) repurchased, within the framework of the share buy-back programme by cancellation of the Laurent-Perrier shares approved on 11 July 2024 upon authorisation by the Ordinary General Meeting of 11 July 2024, the description of which is available on the Company's website.to proceed on the same day, with the cancellation of a portion of the 133,905 Laurent-Perrier shares repurchased, within the framework of the share buy-back programme by cancellation of the Laurent-Perrier shares approved on 10 July 2025 upon authorisation by the Ordinary General Meeting of 10 July 2025, the description of which is available on the Company's website.

Respectively in this context:



A total of 51,772 Laurent-Perrier shares were repurchased between 17 and 21 March 2025 and allocated to cancellation, A total of 133,905 Laurent-Perrier shares (of which 120,905 are allocated to cancellation) were repurchased between 06 and 10 July 2026,

That is a total of 172,677 shares allocated to cancellation.

These two (2) concurrent cancellations, which result in a capital reduction of 656,172.60 euros, are effective on 24 September 2026.

As a result of this double operation:



the Company's share capital amounts to 21,938,099.20 euros, divided into 5,773,184 shares of 3.80 euros nominal value each; the total number of treasury shares is reduced to 29,205, all allocated to cover savings and share ownership plans for employees and executives and for the execution of external growth operations.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE:FP

Reuters: LPER.PA Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares

It is included in the composition of the EnterNext© indices PEA-PME 150 and

Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS.

Stéphane Dalyac

President of the Management Board

Groupe Laurent-Perrier

Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

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