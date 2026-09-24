Jan Fence, Catalyst Fence Solutions And Oldcastle APG Donate New Safety Fence To The Limitless School

Jan Fence, Old Castle APG, Catalyst Fence Donation to Limitless School

New perimeter fence creates a safer and more secure outdoor environment for students with diverse learning needs

- Robert Corrao, Jan Fence PresidentPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jan Fence, a family founded fencing company serving New Jersey and New York since 1955, joined Catalyst Fence Solutions, an outdoor brand that is part of Oldcastle APG, to donate and install a new fence at the Limitless School, a New Jersey state approved private school for students with diverse learning needs.Jan Fence donated the labor for the project, while Catalyst Fence Solutions and Oldcastle APG provided the fencing materials. The companies completed the installation at the school's Parsippany campus to create a more secure perimeter around the property.The project addressed concerns that students could leave the school grounds and gives the Limitless School community reassurance while students participate in outdoor activities.“This new fence provides an important additional layer of safety for our students and gives our families and staff greater peace of mind,” said Monica Osgood, Limitless School Director.“We are incredibly grateful to Jan Fence, Catalyst Fence Solutions and Oldcastle APG for recognizing this need and coming together to support our school community.”“Safety is one of the most important purposes a fence can serve, especially at a school,” said Robert Corrao, Jan Fence President.“Our team was honored to donate its time and expertise to help create a safer outdoor environment where students at the Limitless school can learn, play and thrive.”“Catalyst Fence Solutions is proud to provide the materials for a project that will make a meaningful difference for students, families and educators,” said Emilio Anello, territory sales manager for the New Jersey and New York metro area at Catalyst Fence Solutions.“This collaboration demonstrates what can be accomplished when businesses combine their resources and expertise to support their community.”The donation reflects the companies' shared commitment to using their products, skills, and resources to strengthen the communities they serve.About Jan FenceFounded in 1955, Jan Fence is a family-founded fencing company serving residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout New Jersey and New York. The company provides professional installation and a wide range of fencing solutions designed to enhance safety, security and curb appeal.About Catalyst Fence SolutionsCatalyst Fence Solutions provides fencing products and outdoor solutions for residential, commercial and professional applications. Catalyst is part of Oldcastle APG, a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials.About The Limitless SchoolThe Limitless School is a New Jersey state approved private school serving students with diverse learning needs. The school provides individualized education and support designed to help each student build skills, confidence and independence.

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Jan Fence, Catalyst Fence Solutions and Oldcastle APG Donate New Safety Fence to the Limitless School News Provided By JSK PR September 24, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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