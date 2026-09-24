Inkout Appoints Lindsay Hubbard As Inside Sales Representative

The inkOUT® logo, Rejuvatek Medical's flagship non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal technology.

The strategic hire reflects inkOUT's continued investment in expanding its sales team and supporting customer growth.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- inkOUT, the non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal company behind TEPRderm(Trans-Epidermal Pigment Release) technology, today announced that Lindsay Hubbard has joined the company as an Inside Sales Representative.Hubbard began her career in medical aesthetics and skincare at skinbetter science during its integration with L'Oréal. In that role, she supported sales growth across multiple territories, partnered with Aesthetic Business Managers and customers, covered open territories, and built experience in sales support and account management. She graduated from Seattle University in 2023 with a degree in Business Administration and competed as a member of the university's Division I women's soccer team.At inkOUT, Hubbard will work with medical spas, dermatology practices, and aesthetic clinics evaluating non-laser tattoo and PMU removal, supporting inbound demand and helping practices move from interest to trained, revenue-producing programs.“inkOUT is adding a service that a lot of aesthetics practices already need - correction of tattoos and permanent makeup. Tattoo regret is real and we offer a healthy and affordable solution to help their patients,” said Carter Morgan, VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing.“Lindsay knows how aesthetic account teams actually work. That matters when you are helping a clinic add a new protocol, not just buy a box. Her reputation precedes her and we are thrilled to add her to the inkOUT team.”“I'm excited to bring my experience to inkOUT and to keep growing in medical aesthetics,” Hubbard said.“skinbetter and L'Oreal taught me how to support territories and stay close to the customer. I want to put that to work for practices that are ready to offer a non-laser removal option.”inkOUT markets an FDA-registered Class I system that uses patented TEPRderm technology to help expel tattoo and cosmetic pigment through the skin's surface during healing, as an alternative to picosecond and nanosecond lasers. The company sells to med spas, dermatology groups, and aesthetic practices in the United States.About inkOUTinkOUT provides non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal systems and training for licensed aesthetic professionals. Learn more at inkout.

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inkOUT Appoints Lindsay Hubbard as Inside Sales Representative News Provided By Rejuvatek Medical September 24, 2026, 15:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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