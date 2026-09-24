Toborlife AI Brings The Unitree H2 Plus To North America, A Full-Scale Humanoid Built For Real Work

H2 Plus

H2 Plus Movement

Configured and supported in the U.S., the H2 Plus pairs Unitree's most capable humanoid hardware with tactile five-finger hands and NVIDIA Jetson Thor computing

- George Ekas, Co-Founder and CTO at Toborlife AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toborlife AI, developer of the Tobor HarnessTM control system and the official U.S. partner of Unitree Robotics, today announced the North American availability of the Unitree H2 Plus, shipping to customers directly from the U.S. The H2 Plus is a full-scale humanoid robot configured for teams building embodied AI, autonomous manipulation, and enterprise robotics applications. It arrives as one ready-to-use platform, with hardware, computing, and software integrated and supported by Toborlife AI's U.S.-based engineering team, so customers can start working with the robot immediately.

Until now, teams that wanted a general-purpose humanoid had to choose between research platforms that could not handle a physical workload and industrial systems built for a single task. The H2 is built for long days of work. It can lift heavy items, runs about three hours on a quick-release smart battery, and carries an IP67 rating, so dust and water do not take it out of service. That combination opens the door to applications that previously had no general-purpose humanoid option. Warehouse and manufacturing support, facilities work, and field operations are now within reach, as are research programs that need a robot capable of the same tasks it is being trained to perform.

“We predict that the H2 Plus will be the most popular humanoid robot of 2027, because nothing like it has been available until now,” said George Ekas, Co-Founder and CTO at Toborlife AI.“When we bring our Toborverse software to the H2 later this year, our customers will be able to accomplish more with a humanoid than ever before.”

A platform, not a parts list

Most humanoids reach a lab or a facility as capable hardware and little else. Teams then spend months sourcing hands, computing, and software from different vendors and wiring them together before they can run a single experiment. The H2 Plus with Toborverse integration is Toborlife AI's answer to that problem: a development-ready configuration of the H2 in which the integration work is already done.

Out of the box, it includes:

* Full-body dexterity. 31 degrees of freedom across the body, with a choice of 15 hand configurations. With SharpaWave tactile five-finger hands, that rises to 75 degrees of freedom in total, and pressure-sensing fingertips give the robot the fine motor control needed to pick up, hold, and manipulate objects.

* Onboard AI computing. NVIDIA Jetson Thor, built on the Blackwell GPU architecture with 128GB of unified memory and 2,070 TOPS of throughput, runs large perception and control models on the robot itself instead of on a workstation or in the cloud. Included on the H2 Plus Ultimate and available as an add-on for the Standard.

* Simulation-to-real workflows. Support for NVIDIA Isaac GR00T open models, simulation frameworks, and reference workflows, so teams can train in simulation and move to real-world testing on the same platform.

* Vision and sensing. A wide-field binocular camera in the head, with 360-degree LiDAR available as an option.

*Secondary development. Full support for custom code and over-the-air updates, so the platform grows with a team's work.

Teleoperation and training are coming to the H2

Later this year, Toborlife AI will extend its full-body teleoperation software, introduced for the Unitree G1 Edu, to the H2 series. The system lets an operator wearing a VR headset move the robot as though they were inside it, capturing full-body motion and finger-level hand movement in a training-ready format from the first session. Customers who deploy the H2 Plus now can add teleoperation, data collection, and model training as the software arrives, without changing hardware.

As with every Toborlife AI deployment, the data a customer records belongs to the customer. It stays on the Toborverse cloud in the United States. Toborlife does not use or distribute valuable customer teleoperation data. Every H2 Plus ships with direct technical support, configuration guidance, and hands-on onboarding from Toborlife AI's U.S.-based team of robotics engineers.

"For too long, American teams have watched humanoid robotics advance from a distance, waiting months for hardware and then figuring out support on their own," said David Schulhof, CEO and Founder of Toborlife AI.“This is the first humanoid we have offered that is ready for a shift, not just an experiment. Putting it in the hands of American researchers, manufacturers, and operators, backed by an experienced team here in Silicon Valley, that is how we will make robotics solutions easy.”

Available now

The Unitree H2 Plus is available now through Toborlife AI for customers in North America, with U.S.-based technical consultation, configuration guidance, and onboarding included. Research groups, universities, and enterprise teams can purchase the platform, schedule a consultation, or request a demonstration by contacting... or (408) 409-4061.

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About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California, Toborlife AI is the developer of the Tobor HarnessTM control system and the Toborverse platform, and the official partner of Unitree Robotics in the United States. The company builds the software layer that makes humanoid and quadruped robots usable for research, education, and enterprise teams, backed by U.S.-based support and an unwavering commitment to customer success. For more information, visit toborlife.

Stephanie Levinson

...

Toborlife AI

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Toborlife AI Brings the Unitree H2 Plus to North America, a Full-Scale Humanoid Built for Real Work News Provided By Toborlife AI September 24, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Science, Technology



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