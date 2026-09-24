Why No FIR In CMRL-Exalogic Case: Kerala BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday asked Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to explain why no FIR had been registered in the CMRL-Exalogic transaction despite the Enforcement Directorate handing over information and evidence to the state government.

Chandrasekhar said there were serious allegations that CMRL had paid money to Exalogic without receiving services in return.

"The allegations involved the company linked to T. Veena, the daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," he added.

"This is a serious allegation of political corruption and it must be properly investigated," Chandrasekhar said.

He asked why the state government was not registering an FIR or ordering a Vigilance probe into the matter.

"If there is no substance in the allegations, an investigation should establish that. Why then is the state government not registering an FIR?" the State BJP President asked.

Chandrasekhar also referred to reports that the name of Chief Minister Satheesan had appeared in the CMRL diary.

He said the Chief Minister Satheesan should clarify whether he had received any money mentioned in the diary.

"The Chief Minister himself must answer this question. If the allegations are baseless, let an investigation establish the facts," he added.

Chandrasekhar also questioned the performance of the state government after completing 150 days in office.

He asked whether the alleged corruption, double standards and failure to keep promises associated with the previous LDF government were continuing under the UDF government.

"What did Pinarayi Vijayan give Kerala after promising to set everything right in 10 years?"

"Did the people not face corruption allegations, lack of development, unemployment and price rise?" Chandrasekhar asked.

He alleged that the present UDF government was continuing the political and administrative practices of the previous LDF government.

He also referred to the controversy over the use of a Range Rover and a private jet, asking whether such displays were what the state government had to offer after 150 days in office.

Chandrasekhar said allegations of corruption required a lawful investigation and not a political settlement.