MP Govt Rules Out PPP Model For State Medical Colleges Amid Damoh Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday ruled out handing over state-funded medical colleges to private entities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, amid debate over the proposed management of the newly established Damoh Medical College and Hospital.

Shukla, who holds the Health and Medical Education portfolio, said institutions built by the state government, as well as those under construction with state funds, would remain under government operation and maintenance.

“Medical colleges constructed by the state government or those being constructed with state government funds will be operated and maintained by the state government. These medical colleges will not be given for operation under the PPP model,” he clarified.

His statement came against the backdrop of opposition from within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the reported proposal to operate the Damoh medical college and hospital through the PPP route.

Veteran BJP leader and Damoh MLA Jayant Malaiya said he recently met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and requested that the government operate the institution rather than hand it over to a private entity.

Malaiya pointed out that the Damoh Medical College was nearing completion, with Rs 350 crore already spent, 30 acres of land available, and tenders for equipment and furniture worth Rs 45-46 crore finalised.

He questioned the need for private participation after such substantial government investment.“Why should a college built with public funds become a hub for private profit? Why should the people of Damoh bear the burden of exorbitant fees and costly medical treatment?” he asked.

The Damoh Medical College is being developed as part of the state's expansion of medical education and healthcare infrastructure. The project aims to increase access to medical education and strengthen specialised healthcare facilities in Damoh and neighbouring areas.

Malaiya also questioned whether a PPP arrangement could affect affordability of education and treatment at an institution created using public resources.

“The Madhya Pradesh government must answer: in whose interest is the decision to hand over a government institution to private hands?” he said.

The issue has assumed significance as the state government continues to expand its network of medical colleges, particularly in districts where access to higher medical education and specialised healthcare remains limited.