K'taka Govt Picks Gavimath Seer To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday announced that Sri Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Mahaswamiji of the Gavimath in Koppal will inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara, the State's celebrated annual festival.

Shivakumar announced while replying to the discussion on the drought situation in the Legislative Assembly and invited members of both Houses to attend the celebrations.

“This year's Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara will be inaugurated by the revered Sri Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Mahaswamiji of Koppal Gavimath,” he said.

He added that he had already sent an invitation to the seer and spoken to him over the phone on Thursday morning. The seer had accepted the invitation.

“Next month, the Nada Habba Dasara will be held. I invite all of you to this year's inauguration programme. Everyone should attend,” the Chief Minister told legislators.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a farmers' felicitation programme in Chitradurga, Shivakumar said the government was working to address farmers' concerns and improve irrigation facilities in drought-hit regions.

He highlighted the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, which brought Bhadra River water to Chitradurga, describing it as the fulfilment of a 60-year-old dream.

He said water would reach the entire dryland region before 2028.

He noted that the government had announced several initiatives for farmers alongside the five guarantee schemes, including support for small farmers, assistance for agricultural activities and livelihood improvement.

He also said the government would protect Karnataka's share of water from rivers including Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra and Mahadayi.

At Sirigere, Shivakumar attended the 35th death anniversary of Sri Shivakumar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Taralabalu Jagadguru Math, praising the institution's role in education, social service, and promoting equality and human values.

Referring to the Kasturirangan report, he said the government had convened a three-day special Assembly session to discuss its implications for farmers and people living in the Western Ghats and Malnad regions.

He said an all-party delegation would approach the Centre to seek protection for farmers living in forest-fringe areas for generations.

On irrigation, Shivakumar said Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had agreed to conserve water in the Tungabhadra basin, with discussions underway on constructing a parallel reservoir to prevent the loss of around 30 TMC of water due to siltation.

The day's major announcement was the selection of Sri Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Mahaswamiji to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara.

Shivakumar personally invited all members of both Houses to participate in the festival, confirming the seer's acceptance of the invitation.