Gujarat: 290 Fire Personnel, 38 Cranes Deployed For Ganesh Visarjan In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prepared immersion ponds at 38 locations across the city and will deploy 290 fire brigade personnel, along with two boats and 38 cranes, as part of arrangements for Ganesh visarjan, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel said on Thursday.

The cranes have been arranged at all 38 immersion pond locations to facilitate the immersion of large Ganesh idols.

Fire brigade personnel will be deployed at various locations with the necessary equipment and materials, and the Fire Brigade Department has also arranged two boats.

"The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has made all necessary arrangements so that the immersion of Ganesh idols can take place peacefully and in an orderly manner," Patel said.

The arrangements were discussed during the AMC's weekly Standing Committee meeting held on Thursday, where issues related to the city's development, civic facilities and administrative work were also taken up.

The committee also directed that all water tanks under the AMC's jurisdiction be cleaned every six months following the recent discovery of a bone-like object during cleaning of a water tank in Asarwa village.

Patel said the city's water tanks are cleaned every six months and that a bone-like object was found during the cleaning of the Asarwa tank.

The matter was reported to the concerned officials and the police, after which a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory investigated the site.

"The Standing Committee today instructed that all water tanks in the city be cleaned every six months," Patel said.

The committee also reviewed road repair work following the monsoon. Patel said most of the potholes that emerged across the city during the rainy season had already been repaired.

"Any remaining potholes, as well as areas requiring major patchwork, would be addressed within the next four days," he added.