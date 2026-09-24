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Zysec AI Showcases Sovereign, Agentic AI Security Stack At GISEC Global 2026, Puts AI Governance In The Spotlight
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, September 24th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - ZySec AI, the company building the Sovereign Intelligence Stack, has wrapped up a productive presence at GISEC Global 2026, the largest cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. Its stand (SP42) drew CISOs, channel partners and security professionals from across the region who want to lead their operations with AI. The ZySec AI team walked visitors through its full stack, helped them map the security controls their AI initiatives need, and showed how sovereign AI can be deployed with confidence while keeping full ownership and control of their data, models and infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn A Complete Stack for Secure, Sovereign AI Adoption At the stand, ZySec AI demonstrated four platforms from its portfolio, each addressing a distinct part of the enterprise AI and security lifecycle:
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Autonous, ZySec AI's sovereign AI platform, lets governments and regulated industries run advanced AI workloads on infrastructure they fully own, keeping data sovereignty intact.
AgentSight is an AI agent governance solution that gives organisations visibility and control over how AI agents behave, what they access and the risks they introduce.
C3 is an agentic SOC and SOAR platform built with multi-tenancy at its core. It sits above existing SIEM investments rather than replacing them, bringing AI-assisted detection, investigation and response, with Arabic language support.
ScaleRisk is an enterprise GRC platform that helps security and risk leaders manage compliance, quantify risk and report clearly to leadership.
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