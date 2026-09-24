Asian Games 2026: Two North Korean Delegation Members Reportedly Seek Asylum In Japan

As the Asian Games 2026 is already underway in Aichi-Nagoya, the multi-sport event has unexpectedly stepped into geopolitical friction following reports that two members of North Korea's delegation are attempting to seek asylum.

North Korea has sent 107 athletes across 14 sports to Japan, and so far, the country has won 8 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze. However, off-field developments have threatened to eclipse the sporting action. North Korean athletes are kept under strict supervision during international outings, even if they are competing on foreign soil.

Alongside 107 North Korean athletes, 73 officials also accompanied the contingent as part of the country's largest delegation visit to Japan in 41 years. However, things have turned turbulent behind the scenes, as few members of the country were reportedly willing to seek asylum in Japan.

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2 North Korean Delegation Members to Stay in Japan

Since North Korea is often known for its strict vigilance over athletes and officials traveling abroad, reports pointing toward a potential defection have drawn intense international scrutiny.

According to a report by South Korea's Monthly Chosun magazine, sources close to Japan's Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) say two North Korean delegation members have made it clear that they do not intend to return to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. The report also stated that Japanese authorities have maintained a cautious stance over the development.

However, the authorities have not revealed the identities of the alleged individuals or whether they are athletes or officials, leaving it unconfirmed if formal asylum applications have been filed.

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The report came at a time when North Korea's historic participation in the Aichi-Nagoya Games was largely drawing diplomatic tensions. Since Japan and North Korea lack diplomatic relations, with ties historically strained over issues like past abductions and regional security, any potential asylum case on Japanese soil introduces high-stakes diplomatic complexities for Tokyo.

However, the identity of two North Korean delegation members reportedly remains under close wraps as intelligence agencies monitor the unfolding situation.

Why Are North Korean Delegation Members Seeking Asylum?

The reports of two North Korean delegation members seeking refuge instead of returning home underscore the immense pressures faced by citizens traveling under state surveillance.

The precise motives behind their intention to stay back in Japan rather than returning home, but North Korea's repressive regime under Supreme Leader Kim-Jong Un continues to drive individuals toward desperate measures to escape strict political surveillance, severe human rights conditions, and the grave risks associated with failure to meet state expectations abroad.

Meanwhile, Japan was reportedly willing to reopen the talks with North Korea, but an initial overture at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 met with a cold shoulder when a Japanese official approaching North Korea's sports minister, Kim Il-guk, was rebuffed by aides who walked away without responding.

The relationship between Japan and North Korea is strained by deep historical grievances, and the reported asylum seekers in the delegation only added another layer of complexity to an already fragile diplomatic landscape.

It remains to be seen how Tokyo will officially respond if formal asylum requests are filed as the multi-sport event continues.

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