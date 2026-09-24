Car Flips After Crashing Into Divider On Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway, 4 Killed, 1 Critical

A horrific road accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway in Karnataka's Kolar district has left four people dead and another critically injured. The crash took place near Maragal in Bangarapet taluk on Wednesday. According to preliminary information, a speeding car lost control, slammed into the road divider and overturned. The impact badly damaged the vehicle, while those travelling inside were thrown onto the highway.

Four killed in high-speed crash

According to initial reports, three occupants died at the spot because of the impact. Another injured passenger reportedly died while being taken to hospital.

The remaining injured person was rushed to a hospital in Kolar and is said to be in critical condition. The injured passengers were initially taken to hospitals in Bangarapet and Kolar for emergency treatment.

The exact identities of those killed and injured have not yet been confirmed by police.

Victims reportedly from Pune

Preliminary information suggests that the occupants of the car were from Pune, Maharashtra. Police are now working to establish their identities and contact their families.

The condition of the surviving injured passenger remains critical, according to the initial information available.

The crash has once again raised concerns over accidents on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway, although the exact cause of this particular accident is yet to be established.

Bangarapet police begin probe

After receiving information about the crash, personnel from Bangarapet police reached the spot and began examining the accident site.

Police have registered a case at Bangarapet police station and are investigating the circumstances that led to the car losing control.

Officials are also working to establish the identities of the victims and determine the sequence of events before the crash.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.