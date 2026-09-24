Hims & Hers Health Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HIMS), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

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Hims & Hers investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Hims & Hers Health and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2026, during market hours, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the Company "alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices." The FTC further alleged that the Company fails to "clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'"

On this news, the price of Hims & Hers Health shares fell $4.32, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. et al., 26-cv-09313.

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ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

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