Hims & Hers Health Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS
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About the Lawsuit
Hims & Hers Health and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On July 29, 2026, during market hours, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the Company "alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices." The FTC further alleged that the Company fails to "clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'"
On this news, the price of Hims & Hers Health shares fell $4.32, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The case is Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. et al., 26-cv-09313.
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