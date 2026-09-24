York Space Systems Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against York Space Systems, Inc. - YSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against York Space Systems, Inc. (“York Space Systems” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YSS), if they purchased or otherwise acquired (a) York Space Systems common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”); and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

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York Space Systems investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

York Space Systems and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (ii) this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the Pentagon's Space Development Agency (“SDA”), deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Ianelli v. York Space Systems, Inc. et al., 26-cv-04074.

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