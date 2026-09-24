Here's What Investors Are Watching, Including $20 Price Target Bombshell

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) -- These companies are stepping into the market spotlight with very different catalysts:is drawing Wall Street attention around its brain-cancer pipeline and a $20 price target;is advancing the regulatory path for its Lumee Oxygen Platform;is expanding into blockchain-powered ecosystem finance through its MindWave Innovations subsidiary; andhas extended the timeline for its Jameson Land exploration program in East Greenland.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings: Wall Street Puts $20 Target on the Brain-Cancer Story

NeOnc (NASDAQ:NTHI) is entering the spotlight with a new Wall Street catalyst after Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $20 price target. The September 24 coverage comes as NeOnc moves from early-stage development toward potentially pivotal testing of its experimental brain-cancer therapies. The analyst reportedly expects NEO100 and NEO212 to reach potential commercial launches in 2029 and 2030, respectively, assuming successful clinical development and regulatory approval.

The immediate focus is NEO100, where NeOnc reported topline Phase 2a data in August for recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma. The company reported six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% against a prespecified 20% benchmark and median overall survival of 26.09 months. NeOnc said it planned to seek an FDA Type B meeting to discuss a potential registrational pathway. Roth's reported outlook calls for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting in October and potentially pivotal trials before the end of 2026, although those are analyst expectations rather than FDA commitments.

NEO212 provides a second development track, targeting recurrent glioblastoma, brain metastases and other difficult-to-treat central nervous system cancers. NeOnc has reported FDA feedback on chemistry, manufacturing and controls and established a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg. Meanwhile, insiders have reported multiple stock purchases and the company raised approximately $15 million through a September registered direct offering. The combination of clinical data, regulatory discussions and fresh capital gives investors a series of upcoming milestones to watch.

Profusa: Lumee Oxygen Platform Moves Closer to the European Regulatory Finish Line

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) has delivered a significant regulatory development for its Lumee Oxygen Platform, announcing a positive decision from GMED regarding certification of its quality management system under ISO 13485. GMED is a notified body designated under the European Union Medical Device Regulation, and the development moves Profusa another step along the path toward MDR conformity assessment and potential CE marking.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made in strengthening our quality management system,” said Profusa President Ben Hwang, Ph.D. The company said ISO 13485 certification is expected in early October and that it continues working with GMED on the remaining applicable MDR conformity assessment activities. Successful completion could support issuance of the applicable MDR certificate and subsequent CE marking, although Profusa cautions that there is no assurance regarding the timing or outcome of those remaining activities.

The Lumee Oxygen Platform is designed to provide continuous, real-time monitoring of tissue oxygen levels through Profusa's tissue-integrated biosensor technology. The potential regulatory milestone puts the company's technology closer to a commercial pathway in Europe, making the remaining GMED assessment and CE-mark process important events for investors to monitor. Profusa has also previously disclosed an option agreement to acquire G3 Vision Labs, a transaction that could broaden its diagnostics ambitions if the option is ultimately exercised.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals: Blockchain Platform Lands Its First Major Ecosystem-Finance Assignment

MindWave Innovations, a subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:APUS), is pushing its technology platform into ecosystem finance through a new 12-month agreement with Singapore-based AQUAE Holdings. Under the agreement, MindWave will design, develop, deploy and host AQUAEChain, a platform intended to manage insured ALCI Credits from issuance and verification through tracking, transfer and retirement.

The agreement gives MindWave contracted software-development and technology-service revenue while also referencing an allocation equal to 20% of the total ALCI Credits issued and outstanding on the AQUAEChain network, calculated quarterly using the MindChain issuance ledger. AQUAE will handle the ALCI methodology, branding, business development and ecosystem relationships, while MindWave supplies the underlying infrastructure and ongoing technical services.

“Being chosen by AQUAE to build the technology foundation for its ecosystem-finance business shows what MindWave can deliver beyond traditional software development,” said Dr. Vin Menon, CEO of MindWave Innovations. The project combines blockchain infrastructure, an ALCI registry, monitoring and verification data, a marketplace and insurance-related features. The initial agreement runs for 12 months, with the parties saying they expect to move toward a five-year continuing technology-services arrangement subject to mutual agreement and definitive documentation.

Greenland Energy: Jameson Land Drilling Clock Gets Pushed To 2028

Greenland Energy (NASDAQ:GLND) is buying additional runway for its Jameson Land Basin exploration program in East Greenland after entering into an amended agreement with 80 Mile plc. The revised arrangement extends the longstop date for the first exploration well from December 31, 2026, to December 31, 2028, while the second well deadline also moves to December 31, 2028. Greenland Energy has assumed its subsidiary March GL's rights and obligations under the existing farm-out agreement.

The change also puts more responsibility directly on Greenland Energy. The company will now take sole responsibility, at its own cost, for securing and maintaining permits and approvals required for the Jameson Land drilling program, while 80 Mile remains responsible for other government consents and will provide assistance. Greenland Energy will pay 80 Mile a £500,000 fee for agreeing to the amendments.

“This amendment provides the additional time and a clear framework for us to continue advancing the Jameson Land program while the required permitting process progresses,” CEO Robert Price said. The revised timetable gives the company additional time to work through permitting while preserving preparations already undertaken for the proposed drilling program. The project remains an exploration-stage opportunity, meaning future drilling results, permitting decisions and the ability to execute the program will be key determinants of what comes next for the stock.

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