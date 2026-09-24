AELO Swiss Academy Emerges As Fastest-Growing Flight School In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND - September 24, 2026 -

AELO Swiss Academy has completed a two-year expansion that has transformed the organization from a small alpine flight academy into an airline-focused aviation academy serving several major European carriers. The academy attributes its rapid rise to Swiss-standard training practices and a focus on airline-ready cadet development.

Over the past two years, the academy has established key training partnerships with leading European aviation organisations, including SWISS for the training of its cadets, ENAC in France for Air France cadet flight training, and EPST in the Netherlands for cadets progressing to careers with Transavia and KLM. They have also launched a Multi-Crew Pilot License program in partnership with SkyAlps Airlines, and secured a direct pathway agreement with NEOS airlines. These developments have positioned the organization within the group of leading European training providers focused specifically on preparing pilots for airline operations.







The academy enrolled more than 150 Airline Transport Pilot License students during the current year, and projected revenue for the period is expected to reach approximately 15 million euros. The growth reflects rising demand across the European aviation sector for structured, airline-oriented pilot training pathways.

AELO Swiss Academy links its expansion to the credibility associated with Swiss training standards, which emphasize procedural discipline, safety, and quality assurance. According to the organization, this reputation has drawn students and airline partners seeking training aligned with the operational expectations of major carriers.

"The demand for airline-ready pilots across Europe has grown considerably, and the standards associated with Swiss training have resonated with both students and airline partners," said Jaime Ordovas, Business Development Director for AELO Swiss Academy. "Moving from a small academy in the Alps to an institution training cadets for major carriers in two years reflects the strength of that approach."

The Multi-Crew Pilot License program developed with SkyAlps allows cadets to train within a framework designed around airline operations from the earliest stages of instruction. The pathway agreement with NEOS airlines provides a defined route from training toward a commercial flying career, addressing a common concern among aspiring pilots regarding the transition from certification to employment.

The academy's work with Air France and Swiss Airlines cadets further reflects its shift toward carrier-aligned instruction. This model emphasizes the competencies airlines require, including multi-crew coordination, standardized procedures, and readiness for line operations.

"The pathway agreements and airline partnerships give students clarity about the road ahead," Ordovas said. "That structure, combined with a commitment to quality, has been central to the interest the academy has received across the continent."

European aviation continues to face sustained demand for qualified pilots, with airlines seeking training partners capable of producing candidates prepared for the operational environment.

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For more information about Aero Locarno SA, contact the company here:

AELO Swiss Academy

Diego Paris

+41 79 544 07 77

...

Via Aeroporto 21

6596 Gordola, Switzerland

CONTACT: Diego Paris