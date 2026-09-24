New ANSR Report Finds AI Skills Driving GCC Hiring In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - September 24, 2026 -

ANSR released a new report on September 24, 2026, examining hiring trends across Global Capability Centres in India, finding that GCC hiring grew approximately 12 to 15 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2026, outpacing the broader information technology and IT-enabled services sector. The report, titled Talent Trends in GCCs in India, is based on an analysis of more than 5,000 live open roles and over 20,000 hiring patterns tracked over the past year. Additional information on Global Capability Centres is available at ansr.com/all-about-global-capability-centers.

Nearly two-thirds, or about 65 percent, of new GCC roles created in 2026 require artificial intelligence skills, according to the report, and demand for AI and data talent rose by approximately 45 percent year-over-year. The report identifies two talent profiles driving this shift: the AI-native engineer, who builds software with AI embedded across the full development lifecycle, and the forward-deployed engineer, a multidisciplinary role combining engineering expertise with consulting and business skills. Postings for forward-deployed engineering and AI-engineering roles increased by roughly 1,000 percent over the past twelve months, the report found.

GCC hiring is concentrated in mid-career professionals, according to the report, with a median experience level of six years and about 62 percent of hiring occurring among candidates with three to eight years of experience. Compensation for artificial intelligence roles carries a premium over other technical positions: the report's salary analysis lists median annual pay for a lead AI or machine learning engineer between $150,000 and $200,000, compared with $25,000 to $40,000 for an entry-level position.

The report states that India is home to more than 1,900 Global Capability Centres employing over 2.1 million professionals, and cites the country's number one global ranking in artificial intelligence skill penetration, ahead of the United States and Germany, according to the Stanford AI Index. The report also cites Nasscom estimates that India can reskill 8 million to 10 million professionals for AI-related roles by 2030.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad are identified in the report as the largest concentrations of Global Capability Centre talent in India, with Bengaluru home to more than 1,000 centres and Hyderabad to more than 400, while Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Kochi are named as emerging hubs for specialized hiring.

"The evidence points to a decisive shift from hiring for scale to hiring for capability," said Monica Jamwal, chief talent services officer at ANSR, in the report's foreword. "AI engineering, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, data engineering, and product development are no longer niche capabilities. They are becoming the foundation of the modern GCC."

The report, titled Talent Trends in GCCs in India, is available at the report page.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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CONTACT: Clint Thomas