Availability Of Transgene's Half-Year Financial Report As Of June 30, 2026
| Media:
Caroline Tosch
Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
+33 3 68 33 27 38
...
|Investors & Analysts:
| Lucie Larguier
Chief Financial Officer
+33 3 88 27 91 00
...
Attachment
-
20260924_Transgene_mise_a_dispo_HY1_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment