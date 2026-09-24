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Availability Of Transgene's Half-Year Financial Report As Of June 30, 2026


2026-09-24 11:46:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strasbourg, September 24, 2026, 5:45 pm CET

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026.

The document is available on the Company's website: , in the“Investors/Financial information” section.

This report comprises the following documents:

  • 2026 half-year financial statements;
  • Half-year management report;
  • Statutory Auditors' report on the 2026 half-year financial statements;
  • Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.

Contacts

Media:
Caroline Tosch
Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
+33 3 68 33 27 38
...
Investors & Analysts:
Lucie Larguier
Chief Financial Officer
+33 3 88 27 91 00
...

Attachment

  • 20260924_Transgene_mise_a_dispo_HY1_EN

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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