Caicos Chiropractic's Dr. Lise Cloutier Marks 31 Years In Chiropractic Practice

The Providenciales chiropractor built her career in Ottawa before relocating to Turks and Caicos in 2011, where she founded Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness.

- Dr. Lise CloutierTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lise Cloutier, founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, is marking 31 years in chiropractic practice in 2026. Cloutier graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto in 1995 and spent the next 16 years building a family and wellness-based practice in Ottawa before relocating to the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2011.Since arriving in Providenciales, Cloutier has spent 15 years growing Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness from her Turtle Cove office, treating residents and visitors across the island. Her approach looks past the site of pain to its cause, working with patients on spinal correction and broader wellness care rather than treating symptoms in isolation. That family and wellness-based philosophy has anchored her work since her earliest years in Ottawa, and it carried directly into the practice she built in Providenciales."We never chase symptoms. Proper chiropractic is a root cause approach. We find where the interference is, because your spinal cord is the internet cable of the human body," said Cloutier.Cloutier is a contributing author of Pearls of Wisdom, Pure and Powerful (International Health Publishing, 2010), a collection of essays by women in chiropractic, and has discussed her move from a longtime Canadian practice to full-time work in Turks and Caicos on industry podcasts including Chiro Hustle and Rockstar Doctor Life. Her practice has built a following of more than 34,000 on Instagram, its largest platform, where she shares chiropractic education with patients and followers across the islands.Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness, previously known as Courtyard Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, has also worked directly with the island's resort community, providing chiropractic services at wellness events hosted by Beaches Turks and Caicos on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2018, a relationship that reflects the practice's roots as a fixture of the local wellness scene.Cloutier is licensed with the Turks and Caicos Allied Health Professions and Pharmacy Professions Council, one of a small number of chiropractors registered to practice in the islands, holding an active registration on the official register of health professionals. As Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness enters its fifteenth year on the island, Cloutier continues building on the practice she started three decades ago.ABOUT LISE CLOUTIERDr. Lise Cloutier is a Doctor of Chiropractic and founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. A 1995 graduate of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, she spent 16 years building a family and wellness-based practice in Ottawa before relocating to the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2011. She is a contributing author of Pearls of Wisdom, Pure and Powerful (International Health Publishing, 2010) and is licensed with the Turks and Caicos Allied Health Professions and Pharmacy Professions Council. Dr. Lise Cloutier is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Caicos Chiropractic's Dr. Lise Cloutier Marks 31 Years in Chiropractic Practice News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC September 24, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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