Boston Pads Selects Roc Capital To Power New Private Lending Division

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Roc Capital

Partnership adds investment financing to Boston Pads' real estate ecosystem through Roc Capital's lending technology and infrastructure

- Eric AbramovichBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Pads, New England's leading real estate technology platform, today announced the launch of Boston Pads Lending, a new financing division developed in partnership with Roc Capital, a Roc360 company and leading provider of capital and lending solutions for real estate investors.Through the partnership, Boston Pads will introduce financing solutions for: investors, landlords, developers, and property owners through Boston Pads Lending, with Roc Capital providing the institutional capital markets expertise, technology, operations, and end-to-end lending infrastructure. The collaboration extends Boston Pads' platform helping customers discover, evaluate and implement investment financing strategies to optimize properties."As we looked at the next phase of helping landlords, investment lending was a natural extension of our mission," said Demetrios Salpoglou, Founder and CEO of Boston Pads. "Our platform already helps: investors, property owners, developers, and property managers identify opportunities. By partnering with Roc Capital, we can now help those same customers finance their investments, removing friction from one of the most important parts of the investment process while continuing to focus on what we do best-building technology and providing real time data driven solutions for our clients."Founded in 2010, Boston Pads has grown into one of New England's most comprehensive real estate technology platforms, connecting thousands of landlords, brokers, investors, and renters through one of the region's largest real-time property databases. Its proprietary technology ecosystem continues to expand beyond listings into workflow automation, CRM, marketing technology, and now lending."Boston Pads has built a trusted brand and deep relationships across the New England real estate market, making lending a natural extension of its platform," said Eric Abramovich, Co-Founder of Roc360. "Roc Capital gives companies like Boston Pads the capital, technology, and operational infrastructure to integrate financing into their platform while continuing to deliver the experience their customers know and trust. Together, we're building an interconnected experience that creates more value for everyone involved, especially multi-family real estate investors."The collaboration reflects a broader shift across the real estate industry toward embedding financial services directly into existing platforms through strategic partnerships. Roc Capital will provide the lending engine behind Boston Pads Lending, including loan origination, underwriting, capital markets access, compliance, and servicing, while connecting Boston Pads to Roc360's broader real estate services ecosystem, including appraisal management and insurance. Roc360 has funded more than $20 billion in loans since its founding, providing the scale and infrastructure to support the partnership.Boston Pads Lending is expected to begin offering financing solutions for real estate investors through the Boston Pads platform in Q4 2026.About Boston PadsBoston Pads is New England's leading full stack real estate ecosystem, providing one of the region's largest real-time property databases and an integrated suite of technology solutions serving: landlords, investors, brokers, property managers, renters, buyers and sellers. Founded in 2010, Boston Pads combines advanced software, real estate data, marketing technology, and marketplace solutions to simplify every stage of the real estate lifecycle.About Roc CapitalRoc Capital, a Roc360 company, is a leading provider of capital and lending solutions for private lenders, real estate platforms, and third-party originators nationwide. Through its institutional-grade technology platform, Roc Capital enables partners to launch and scale branded lending businesses with access to capital, underwriting, operations, compliance, and a fully integrated suite of real estate financial services. Roc360 has funded more than $20 billion in real estate loans since its founding and operates one of the industry's largest vertically integrated ecosystems serving real estate investors.

Demetrios Salpoglou

Boston Pads

‭617-306-5858‬

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Boston Pads Selects Roc Capital to Power New Private Lending Division News Provided By Boston Pads September 24, 2026, 15:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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